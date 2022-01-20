The Collegiate Sprint Football League (CSFL) is Circle W Sports latest website revamp.
The new website launched Tuesday, Jan. 18, and will give visitors to the site a better overall experience including but not limited to quicker updates to stats and standings throughout the league, elements showcasing the athletes and programs in a manner that is easier to navigate, and integrate the history and importance of the program.
"The CSFL is excited to partner with Circle W Sports to bring our member schools and fans a new website that will only enhance the brand of the league." Commissioner Dan Mara said. "This will continue the tremendous growth in the visibility of the CSFL over the past 12 months. Ed and his staff have done amazing work in creating the new sprintfootball.com. The website will feature new content that will bring recognition to the great student-athletes and coaches in the CSFL."
Ed Weaver, owner/founder of Circle W Sports, is also very excited about this project.
"We are beyond excited to announce our new partnership with the CSFL," said Weaver. "This project was a complete shot in the dark. We came up with a spec design, emailed it to the league, they loved it, and we were in business implementing the Circle W platform at this level. The entire team did a great job implementing new import tools to transfer the league's statistics into our system, importing last season's rosters, and past news items over from their previous website. In the coming weeks we'll be adding in more past schedules and complete league standings."
About The CSFL
Sprint Football is a full-contact, intercollegiate, varsity sport that features the same rules as NCAA football, except that all players must weigh 178.0 pounds or less. The league has been in existence since prior to World War II.The Collegiate Sprint Football League is comprised of nine member institutions including Alderson Broaddus University, Army West Point, Caldwell University, Chestnut Hill College, Cornell University, Mansfield University, the U.S. Naval Academy, Post University, the University of Pennsylvania and St. Thomas Aquinas College.
For more information, please visit sprintfootball.com.
About Circle W Sports
Circle W Sports is a start-up sports information technology company founded in Wellsboro, PA by Ed Weaver. Circle W Sports aims to provide school districts, club/travel teams, and sports organizations with an online presence to promote their business, athletic programs, and student-athletes. Since 2006 (unofficially), Circle W Sports has been promoting student-athletes and delivering up-to-date sports information on our family of websites and to the media.
Visit circlewsports.com for more information.