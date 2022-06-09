The District 4 All-Star Game is making a return after a two-year break and will feature several local athletes who will be competing on Friday, June 24 at the Danville High School with a kick-off time of 7 p.m.
The two teams that will be competing are Team UPMC and Team Geisinger, with Team UPMC being made up of athletes from the Northern Tier League.
Representing NP-Mansfield, standout senior athletes Gaven Sexauer and Cameron Fabian will be set to take the field.
Sexauer is coming off a senior season that saw him lead the NP-Mansfield defense with an impressive 151 total tackles while also contributing on offense with 112 yards rushing and a game-winning 20-yard touchdown reception.
Fabian is the other NP-Mansfield player who will take the field and the dynamic running back-wide receiver hybrid will look to make an impact during the All-Star game as he racked up over 700 yards of total offense with seven touchdowns.
For the Cowanesque Valley, Kade Sottolano and Mikey Sipps will be representing the Indians during the All-Star contest.
Both players were forces on the offensive front for CV and helped churn out nearly 1500 yards while scoring 16 touchdowns on the ground as well.
Other than their work on the offensive side of the ball, both were dominant on defense with Sipps racking up a team-high 115 tackles from the linebacker position and Sottolano being one of the most disruptive defensive linemen in the league as he added 60 tackles with a team-high 14 coming for a loss.
Wellsboro will have one player in attendance, with standout senior athlete Ryan Sweet, set to be the lone Hornet in attendance for the game.
Sweet was an impact player on both offense and defense during his senior year, with the wide receiver grabbing 11 catches for a whopping 334 yards and four touchdowns and also making his presence felt from the defensive end spot where he added 55 tackles, five sacks and blocked four punts on the year.
Listed below is the full list of NTL athletes set to compete in the All-Star game, for the full roster for both teams’ go to
Kade Sottolano; Cowanesque Valley
Michael Sipps; Cowanesque Valley
Cameron Fabian; NP-Mansfield
Gaven Sexauer; NP-Mansfield
Ryan Sweet; Wellsboro
Gavin Morse; Canton
Cooper Kitchen; Canton
Conner Davis; Canton
Caiden Williams; Canton
Mason Shultz; Canton
Eli Crane; Troy
Jayden Renzo; Troy
Josh Arnold ; Sayre
Thomas Forrest; Athens