Gazette’s Male Athlete of the Week
Wellsboro Football
Cameron Brought
In a game where defense reigned supreme, no player was more important to nullifying the Mansfield run game for the Wellsboro team than Cameron Brought.
Brought racked up a team-high 13 tackles from the defensive end spot and was key in Wellsboro holding the Mansfield offense scoreless on the night.
He was also key to Wellsboro outrushing Mansfield 187 to 72 with his play on the offensive line and Brought has been an unsung hero of Wellsboro’s success all season.
For his strong play on both sides of the ball, Brought is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.