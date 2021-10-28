Gazette’s Male Athlete of the Week
Wellsboro Football
Conner Adams
After not practicing leading into the game or playing last week, junior Conner Adams was able to put together an explosive, five-touchdown performance in a pivotal game against Athens to help lead his team to a win.
Adams was all over the field, running the ball for 137 yards and three touchdowns while also corralling three catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns, everytime the explosive junior touched the ball it felt like it might just result in a score as he averaged nearly 18 yards per touch on the day and scored on 41.6% of them.
For his impressive performance in a win for the Hornets, Adams is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.