Freshman CV running back Timmy Freeman records a carry in their loss to Muncy on Friday, Sept. 17.

 photo by Nick Coyle

Gazette’s Male Athlete of the Week

CV Football

Timmy Freeman

Timmy “Freight Train” Freeman has been on a tear this season, and in a tightly contested game in Towanda, the freshman once again was the x-factor in the Indians team coming away with a win.

The running back once again went wild on the ground, racking up 171 total yards on 26 touches and scored four touchdowns while chipping in six total tackles in a pivotal win for the CV team.

He has been beyond impressive this season, and after being touted by the coaching staff as a legitimate playmaker, has answered the call as he has 628 rushing yards (second-best in the NTL), eight touchdowns and is averaging 6.1 yards per rush.

For his impressive performance and season, Freeman is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.

