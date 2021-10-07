Gazette’s Male Athlete of the Week
CV Football
Timmy Freeman
Timmy “Freight Train” Freeman has been on a tear this season, and in a tightly contested game in Towanda, the freshman once again was the x-factor in the Indians team coming away with a win.
The running back once again went wild on the ground, racking up 171 total yards on 26 touches and scored four touchdowns while chipping in six total tackles in a pivotal win for the CV team.
He has been beyond impressive this season, and after being touted by the coaching staff as a legitimate playmaker, has answered the call as he has 628 rushing yards (second-best in the NTL), eight touchdowns and is averaging 6.1 yards per rush.
For his impressive performance and season, Freeman is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.