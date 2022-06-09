WESTFIELD – Senior standout athlete Elliot Good has decided to continue his football career this upcoming fall season in the county, as the Cowanesque Valley student will be attending Mansfield University in the fall to compete as a Mountie and signed his National Letter of Intent on Monday, June 6.
“The coach came over one day just for a general meeting of some of the players and Coach Schmitt thought it was a good idea to talk to him,” Good said of how he chose MU. “So I went down and talked to him, and after talking to him I liked the idea of going there, and after that, I was sold.”
Good was a dynamic athlete with the Indians during his career on the football field, and the senior was a big part of the turnaround the CV program made over the prior two seasons.
After going 1-9 in his sophomore season, CV steadily improved and won two games in a shortened 2021 season and won six games in 2022 with a spot in the D4 Playoffs.
Good was able to rack up 1127 rushing yards, and 685 receiving yards and scored 12 total touchdowns in his career while also adding 102 tackles on defense and will be a nice addition to the MU football team this fall.
One of the biggest draws for the CV senior to Mansfield was the coaching staff and players, with Head Coach John Evans being able to reel in another quality area player to his roster and Good was impressed with not only how the coaching staff was in the process, but also how other players regarded the staff and the program.
“I thought he was just an awesome guy,” Good said. “I went over there a couple of days a couple of different times, and the way that he was talking to his players and the players coming up to you and stuff, I just liked how it was laid back and very much like a family.”
The family atmosphere was something that helped Good come to his decision, with the tight-knit group in CV being something he has grown accustomed to, he felt the same regard when talking with players and coaches at MU as well.
He also plans to pursue a career in business while attending school, and the proximity to home and the opportunity to continue to play football made it a no-brainer for Good to commit to Mansfield.
“I’m going to school for a business degree and plan to start working on that,” Good said. “Being close to home works better. Also being able to continue my career and stuff and then having this opportunity to play right here is amazing.”
Though he doesn’t know if he will crack the starting lineup, Good plans on doing whatever he can to make an impact on the field, and plans to work hard to make the roster in any facet he can and try to make an immediate impact on his freshman season.
“Maybe I’ll get some chances on special teams, they don’t have a huge roster,” Good said. “I’m going to work towards that, but just being on the team is amazing.”
Though his career at CV has come to a close, Good still looks fondly at his time donning the purple and yellow jersey and will miss the days spent with teammates during the season and offseasons spent here.
“Me and the guys always talk about our fall camps right when we were getting into the season,” Good said. “That bonding part was always just amazing. Every time it was just a magical thing, like a family and all that, and it always made me feel comfortable. I just can’t wait to get that again at MU.”