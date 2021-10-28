WELLSBORO — Seven first-half touchdowns helped the Wellsboro Hornets football team (4-3) completely demolish the Athens Wildcats (5-4) here on Friday, Oct. 22 as Wellsboro came up with a 49-13 win that was much more lopsided than even the score entails.
Junior Conner Adams stole the show on the night, racking up 137 yards rushing and 77 yards receiving with five total touchdowns to help his team to a victory over Athens.
Adams was coming off not being able to play just the week before while also missing almost every practice leading into the game, but coming into Friday night the junior was itching for an opportunity to get back on the field and made his presence felt in a big way.
“I was just at home, there wasn’t much to do so I tried to run on the treadmill and do some drills, but all I was thinking about was football all week,” Adams said. “I just missed it and I was just pumped up to play.”
Wellsboro has been plagued with misfortune this season, and not having their full team for many contests during the 2021-2022 season, but against Athens, the Hornets showed what their team at full power can look like, and it couldn’t come at a better time as they have one regular-season game left before the District 4 Playoffs.
“It feels good because we haven’t had our full team at any point this year,” Adams said. “We had COVID and everything, but tonight we had everyone, and it showed what our potential could be.”
Wellsboro would set the tone early, with their offense finding a rhythm on their first drive as they were able to get a huge gain through the air on a pass from Isaac Keane to Jack Poirier that went for 54 yards.
“When we were watching the film, we knew that they packed the box a lot,” Keane said. “They couldn’t guard all of our weapons and we utilized everyone today which was a huge factor for us coming out with the win.”
It was a sign of things to come, as the Athens defense was gashed for 484 yards and senior running back Darryn Callahan would finish the drive off on a seven-yard scamper on an outside run off the right side of the line to give Wellsboro the 7-0 advantage with 10:02 left in the first.
The offensive and defensive fronts are who set the tone for the Hornets, and not only kept their quarterback from seeing much pressure but also were able to impose their will on the run game and on the defensive side of the ball which helped them out to a fast lead.
“It was very big for us,” Junior offensive and defensive lineman Hayes Campbell said of the Hornets getting off to a fast start. “We came out strong and we set the momentum. They didn’t know what to do because they expected to come in here and start swinging. So I think it was huge for us to come out and score on four-straight drives.”
The defense would step up big on their first action of the night, and the Athens offense puttered with a three-and-out to start with Dylan Abernathy flying to the ball on third down on a catch in the flat to force fourth down and get the Wellsboro offense back on the field.
“We might have to keep him home all week next week, who knows,” Head Coach Matt Hildebrand said of Adams’ performance on nearly no practice. “But he had a heck of a game, and what a way to come back and make a statement. He’s a weapon for us, it’s just finding different ways to get him the ball and I think that he was not on film last week, they probably overlooked him a little bit and he capitalized on it.”
Keane would once again find one of his favorite targets in Ryan Sweet for a big gain, as he pulled in a 33-yard high-point catch on the right sideline that got his team down to their opponent’s 28-yard-line.
The Hornets would then take advantage of the Athens’ safety playing almost in the box as an added linebacker and Keane would connect with Adams, who was wide open across the middle, for their first touchdown of the contest, and the second in two drives to make the score 14-0 with 7:16 still left in the first.
“To be honest, we had prepared all week for a different defense,” Hildebrand said. “We thought they’d give us more of a three-five look. But they came out in a four-man front because we were watching the North Penn film that we had. We were not prepared for what they gave us but our quarterback Isaac Keane had a phenomenal game where he was able to make adjustments on the fly very quickly out there and get the ball in the hands of the open guys.”
On the next Athens possession, the results remained the same as Sweet would brutalize the offensive line of the Wildcats and come up with a huge stop to force fourth down to get the ball back for his red-hot offense.
Adams would continue to dust the Athens secondary, and after converting a third-down catch for 16 yards he was able to cap off the drive on another beautiful pass from Keane for 33 yards and taking the air out of the Athens sideline as they piled up a 21-0 score with just over three minutes left in the first quarter.
The Wellsboro defense would continue to dominate and after Athens finally got their first first down on their next drive, Campbell would snuff out a reverse for a loss and set up Keane getting an interception on a pass from Mason Lister to give the Wellsboro team a chance for another first-quarter touchdown.
With time expiring, Keane would find Spencer Wetzel for 24 yards in the front-left corner of the endzone for his third passing touchdown of the first quarter as Wetzel was able to make an impressive mid-air adjustment with no time left in the frame as Wellsboro build a 28-0 lead in what seemed to be the blink of an eye.
With the score lopsided, the Wellsboro team turned to the run game in the second quarter and Adams continued to be unstoppable as his elusiveness led him into the endzone twice in the second quarter.
After neither team got on the board for the first 10 minutes of the quarter, things would pick up quickly as Adams would find the endzone for the third time on a 14-yard run to make the score 35-0.
Athens would get their first score of the game on their next possession, as their offense was finally able to move the ball and was capped off by an incredible catch from Shayne Reid for from Lister in the front-right corner of the endzone to close the gap to 35-7 with only 59 seconds remaining in the half.
But it proved to be more than enough time, as the Wellsboro team stormed down the field on the back of a huge catch from Abernathy that pushed the ball down to the 15 with just 21 seconds left.
Adams would cap things off moments later, as he found the endzone on a 15-yard run for his fourth touchdown of the day and pushed the score to 42-7 with 12 seconds remaining in the half, a score that would hold into the break.
With a running clock and a huge lead, Wellsboro was able to cruise to the end despite Athens putting up one more score.
Adams would finish his day off in style on a 74-yard touchdown run for his career-best fifth touchdown and bring the score to the final count of 49-13 to give Wellsboro their fourth win of the year.
The Wellsboro offense was the best they have been all season in the win, racking up nearly 500 yards of offense with an extreme amount of balance.
Adams may have stolen the game with his 210 total yards of offense and five touchdowns, but senior quarterback Keane also was nearly perfect on the day as he went 8-11 for 235 yards, three touchdowns, and 44 yards on the ground.
Also with 44 yards on just seven carries was Callahan who was also able to open the scoring with his seven-yard score in the first quarter.
Poirier recorded one catch for 54 yards, Sweet had one catch for 33 yards, Wetzel had one catch for 25 yards while Abernathy had one catch for 46 yards as Keane was able to spread the ball around to his plethora of weapons on offense.
He was aided by having all the time in the world in the pocket, and was very high on praise after the game of the performance the group in the win.
“I would rate their day a 100 out of 10,” Keane said. “I could have pitched a tent back there in the pocket. I was proud of everyone today, I might have to buy some boys doughnuts this week.”
On defense, Wellsboro was lights out and junior Cameron Brought turned in yet another stout performance from the defensive end position has he paced his team in tackles with nine while the tandem of Hayes and Sweet set up camp in the Athens backfield during the night as they each had one sack and eight tackles and Wellsboro completely dominated a much bigger Athens front throughout the night.
Athens was only able to gain 183 yards in the loss, with Lister throwing for 180 yards while being sacked four times while being constantly on the run throughout the game.
The run game was stifled by the Wellsboro front, as they were only able to rack up three yards total in the loss.
Karter Rude and J.J. Babcock paced the receiving unit as they combined for eight catches and 138 yards in the loss.
Wellsboro now faces their rival NP-Mansfield Panthers (5-4) who are coming off a 41-0 blowout win over the winless CMVT team this past week.
“It doesn’t matter, the records,” Hildebrand said. “I think their quarterback right now, Dominick, he’s a young kid and he’s getting better every week. He’s a good kid that we have to watch out for but it is a rivalry and they have the trophy right now so I think our guys know that and they want that back.”
Wellsboro will travel to Blossburg on Friday, Oct. 29 to take on their rival NP-Mansfield Panthers at 7 p.m. with a chance to reclaim the Morton F. Jones trophy.