BLOSSBURG — Island Park was aptly named as the rivalry showdown here on Friday, Oct. 30 between the Wellsboro Hornets (6-3) and the North Penn-Mansfield Panthers (5-5) was swept with steady to heavy rains that flooded the field with inches of mud and water as the Hornets were able to escape with a victory behind a two-touchdown performance by senior quarterback Isaac Keane for a 13-0 victory and their reclamation of the Morton F. Jones Trophy.
“This is by far the worst conditions I’ve ever played in,” Keane said. “I had a hard time even catching a snap. But it was a fun one.”
With the field in Blossburg blanketed with mud and rain steadily falling, it completely affected the way the game was played as the two teams racked up 86 rushing attempts on the night compared to just five passes total where only one was completed.
“We knew once we stepped on the field that it wasn’t going to be pretty at all,” Wellsboro Head Coach Matt Hildebrand said. “The conditions started terribly so they weren’t going to improve as the game went on so it was going to come down to who was going to bust one. I think our guys were confident coming in but getting that late second score took the pressure off because you were one blocked punt or a fumble away from it being a completely different game. I’m definitely happy with the outcome.”
In the first quarter, Wellsboro was able to get on the board early which proved to be pivotal as the conditions on the field only worsened, and two big runs, one by junior Darryn Callahan and one by senior Joe Brown, set up the Hornets with a rare goal-to-go situation early in the contest.
Callahan would get the first chunk play for the Hornets that would gain 11 yards and it would be followed by an explosive 51-yard run down the right sideline by Brown before he was pushed out while diving for the pylon right before reaching the end zone at the five-yard line.
“I wouldn’t say I carried the team, Darryn Callahan, Joe Brown, everyone on the team had a phenomenal game,” Keane said. “I had two good runs and that was it. So you gotta give a lot of credit to those guys and the guys upfront. They made everything possible for me because they opened up a lot of holes tonight.”
With a golden opportunity to get a quick score, Keane would punch in a run on the subsequent play from five yards out to give Wellsboro a 7-0 lead after Jack Poirier was somehow able to connect on the extra point.
From that point on, the defense slugfest began.
Neither team was able to sustain much on offense, as both units sputtered behind fumbles, slipping runners and other miscues throughout that benefited the defenses who both were swarming to the ball during the game.
“We knew that it was going to be a very defensive game,” Keane said. “We knew we weren’t going to be able to throw the ball much and that’s one of our strong suits. So we knew if we just broke down and made tackles before the sticks, we were going to force them to punt.”
The teams traded nearly 10 punts to end the half as Wellsboro would cling to their seven-point advantage heading into the break.
The offenses continued to struggle as the rain continued to fall, and no team was able to mount a meaningful drive until Wellsboro was able to drive down deep into Mansfield territory in the fourth quarter after the first turnover of the night, but came away empty on their fourth-down attempt and gave the ball back to the Mansfield offense.
“In the first half they did a good job with pinning us deep but in the second half we were able to flip the field a little,” Hildebrand said. “Our defense pinned them back and made them punt. It wasn’t pretty, and one of those games where it wasn’t our traditional style but it was to grind the ball and get out of here.”
Wellsboro would get one more chance with decent field position, and after a Wellsboro stop on defense forced a punt and gave the ball in the Panthers territory, Keane was able to deliver the knockout blow on a well-designed play.
With the offense for Wellsboro seeing how Mansfield was playing their rushing offense throughout the night, they were able to notice the over pursuit that led to the game-winning play.
Keane would fake the ball up the middle to Callahan on a shotgun power-run play to the left, pulled the ball and darted on a sweep to the right.
“We felt that we were going to run any play we could that might be successful,” Hildebrand said. “We asked the kids, both Darryn Callahan and Joe (Brown) said they’re overloading our strength. So we ran a jet and we had Isaac pull it and keep it so they both had an influence. In a game like this, you have to just ask the kids what they’re comfortable with doing.”
Showing immense trust in his team that is ladened with experienced players paid off in a big way as the defense was unable to adjust in time, and with blockers down the sideline, Keane was able to scamper in from 45 yards out on a third and 12 play to give Wellsboro a 13-0 advantage with just over two minutes left on the clock.
“We have trust in our seniors and I think vice versa, they feel they can come to us as coaches,” Hildebrand said. “They’re out there playing every down and in a game like this, any advantage you can get, you take. If they say there is an advantage out there and they feel like they can get something, you’re going to go with them.”
The Hornets finished the game out-yarding Mansfield by a count of 187-72 with all of the yards coming on the ground for both teams.
Wellsboro was led by Keane who totaled 76 yards with two touchdowns and was the only player in the contest to find paydirt in a heated rivalry game with subpar conditions.
“I feel great,” Keane said of coming out with the win. “This is going be a game I’m going to remember for the rest of my life.”
Brown was the other leading rusher for Wellsboro on the day with 65 yards on five carries with one being pivotal in the first quarter that went for 51 yards and set up one of only two touchdowns.
Callahan was steady in the backfield for Wellsboro as well, and logged the most attempts with 17 and was able to plunge up the middle time-after-time for 51 yards on the night.
Mansfield was led by an extremely impressive night from Kohen Lehman, who was practically the entire offense for Mansfield as none of their other backs found any success on the night.
Lehman racked up 91 yards on a herculean 33 carries and ripped off a few big chunk plays on the night that kept Mansfield in contention until the final buzzer.
The punters also got a workout during the contest, and both did an impressive job of handling snaps and making strong punts down the field to pin their opponents in a game of field position.
Wellsboro’s Poirier had eight punt attempts with a long of 42 yards and an average of 30.9 while Lehman had nine punt attempts with a long of 45 yards and an average of 35.4.
The defense is where the game was won for Wellsboro during the game, and junior Cam Brought continues to be one of the most stalwart run-stoppers in the league as he was able to set the edge and keep the run game in check with his 13 tackles on the night.
Hayes Campbell also played a key role in the defensive dominance for Wellsboro, as he totaled 10 tackles on the day and kept Mansfield from running at a porous clip of only 1.7-yards-per-carry.
Also with strong games for the Wellsboro defense were Brown and Kanan Keck who added five tackles each while Brown recovered the lone fumble for the Wellsboro team.
With the playoffs set to begin this weekend, Wellsboro will be traveling to take on the fourth-seeded South Williamsport team (6-3) on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. for a rematch against the Mountaineers while NP-Mansfield will take the trip the Central Columbia to take on the third-seeded Milton (6-4) on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.
“They are obviously playing really well too, I think they had 600 yards last night,” Hildebrand said of the matchup against South Williamsport. “It’s going to be a very physical game, similar to the first game we played against them, and in years past, I think depending on where we play is going to have a big influence on the style of football.”
In their last match-up earlier in the 2021 season, Wellsboro was able to grind out a 17-7 win at home behind a defensive masterpiece from their unit, but will most likely be without one of their biggest impact players in Ryan Sweet who was injured during their contest against Mansfield. Sweet led the Hornets in tackles during their last game with the Mountaineers.
“We’ve won a couple of games in a row and we’re peaking right where we need to be peaking,” Keane said. “We always have room to grow, but I think we are getting pretty close.”