SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — The Wellsboro Hornets football team’s (5-4) season came to a close in a first-round District 4 Class AA rematch from earlier in the season against the South Williamsport Mountaineers (7-4) where they were unable to get things going on offense as the Mountaineers cruised to a 36-7 victory on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Wellsboro was able to take round one against South in their first matchup of the season, as Wellsboro was able to down the Mountaineers 17-7 in a defensive slugfest, but were unable to duplicate their effort as the Mountaineers seemed more than prepared for the Wellsboro offense.
The Mountaineers defense would force a punt on the first Wellsboro drive of the contest, a theme that would continue throughout the afternoon, and after a fumbled snap that caused a short punt, they would use their run game to mount their first scoring drive of the day.
South would chip their way down the field to the one-yard line, and Lane Lusk would plow through the Wellsboro defense for a score and a 7-0 lead with 8:51 remaining in the first quarter.
Wellsboro would continue to stall on offense, and South would once again methodically drive down the field until they caught the Hornets sleeping in the secondary as Landon Lorson would find Jake Casella on a third and long connection through the air and scored from 22 yards out with 4:18 remaining in the first quarter to push their advantage to 14-0.
South would get another touchdown before the half, with Clayton Swarthout finding paydirt for the Mountaineers with just under nine minutes left in the half to push the lead to 21-0 with Wellsboro still struggling to find a rhythm against a tough and prepared defense.
On the final drive of the half for the Hornets, they would show some life as they were able to use a big gainer on a pass from quarterback Isaac Keane to Darryn Callahan to move into South territory as the clock slowly ticked down.
They would then convert on a fake punt on fourth down and get a roughing the passer call that would in turn give Wellsboro the ball at the Mountaineers 12-yard line with 56 seconds left in the half.
After a sack would push them back and into fourth down, Keane was unable to find Conner Adams in the back of the end zone as South would boast a 21-0 lead at the half and leave Wellsboro empty-handed on their longest drive of the day.
South would notch one more score in the third quarter on a 48-yard bomb from Lorson to Grant Bachman that gave them a 28-0 lead, but the Wellsboro offense would continue to fight to get on the board.
Wellsboro’s Keane would find Spencer Wetzel for the first and last touchdown for the Hornets on the day from six yards out to bring the score to 28-7.
South would get one more touchdown, this time on an interception returned for a score in the fourth quarter, to seal the deal and end Wellsboro’s season in a 36-7 rout of the Hornets.
The Mountaineers dominated the run game in the win, out-yarding Wellsboro 210-106 on the afternoon and controlling the clock with their methodical pace.
Inversely, the offense for Wellsboro was unable to get much going as South was overly prepared for what the Hornets were trying to accomplish as the coaching staff could be heard on the sidelines calling out the plays before they were run.
Wellsboro mustered just 174 yards of total offense in the loss with 63 yards through the air during the afternoon.
Keane was able to complete 6-18 passes for 63 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
The run game was led by Callahan who took seven carries for 55 yards while also catching one pass for 16 yards and was one of only two Wellsboro runners to gain more than 10 yards on the ground.
The other leading back for Wellsboro was senior Joe Brown who added six carries for 30 yards on the day while recording one grab for 16 yards as well.
The receivers were led by Wetzel who had two grabs for nine yards and a touchdown and Adams who hauled in two passes for a team-high 22 yards.
Defensively, the Hornets were led by another big game from Cameron Brought who had a team-high 13 tackles and an early fumble recovery that breathed new life into the Wellsboro unit early.
Brought has been a tackling machine for the Hornets this season as he racked up a team-high 93 tackles from the defensive end position while also adding 1.5 sacks on the year.
Brought will be a player to watch next season as Wellsboro will be looking for him to anchor a defense that will lose some of their top players next season.
Brown also had a strong day defensively with 10 tackles while Rider Bowen added nine tackles and Callahan also added eight tackles with a sack in the loss for the Hornets.
Hayes Campbell added seven tackles and Wayne Shirley also added six tackles in a game where the Mountaineers ran the ball an incredible 51 times during the game.
Wellsboro will lose seven players to graduation this upcoming season including quarterback Keane, running back Callahan, receiver and defensive standout Ryan Sweet, lineman Kanan Keck, lineman Shirley and wideout Dylan Abernathy who all played substantial roles in their success this season.
They will look to their younger core to help elevate them despite the low numbers on the roster in the 2021 season.