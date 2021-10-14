The Wellsboro Hornets football team (2-3) had a whirlwind 24 hours before their eventual 38-12 victory over the Port Allegany Gators (2-4) on Saturday, Oct. 9 after the Towanda Black Knights (0-5) had to cancel due to lack of players, the Wellsboro team was able to find a replacement contest for their Homecoming game albeit on the road.
Wellsboro has been plagued with scheduling conflicts due during the 2021-2022 season, and the fact they got a chance to pick up a game as well as a win will help them down the stretch as they try to claw out of a 1-3 early season record.
During the game, it was Wellsboro who came out of the gates on fire as they scored three first-quarter touchdowns to put the Gators on the ropes early.
They wouldn’t get on the board on their first drive, but as soon as the Hornets settled in they would play an extremely effective and efficient brand of football where they scored on their next five possessions in the half.
After an interception by junior Conner Adams, Wellsboro would get solid field position near the midfield mark and would drive down into the red zone.
Adams would then deliver again and was able to fool the Port defense on a pitch-pass play at the 7:47 mark in the first quarter finding Dylan Abernathy for a touchdown from 16 yards out and drawing first blood. After a failed two-point conversion, the Hornets would find themselves up 6-0.
On their ensuing possession, Wellsboro would once again storm down the field on the back of the run game and senior quarterback Isaac Keane would scramble out of the pocket, find some open grass, and find the endzone for a 25-yard touchdown as the Hornets continued to roll.
They would get one more touchdown in the quarter on their next possession, with Abernathy grabbing his second touchdown of the game on a 40-yard pass from Keane that put an exclamation point on an impressive first quarter for the Wellsboro team as they pushed their lead to 20-0.
He finished his day with 56 yards on two catches and two touchdowns for the Wellsboro team.
During the quarter, Wellsboro scored on three of four drives while forcing three punts and an interception to take control early.
In the second quarter, Wellsboro would continue to roll on offense, and Keane, who was coming off a shaky performance this past week against Canton, continued to bounce back in a big way as he found his favorite deep-ball target in Ryan Sweet who took the catch 49 yards to the house for the fourth consecutive drive for Wellsboro to end in a touchdown as they continued to roll over the Gators with the score 24-0 with 9:13 left in the first half.
Port would finally get something going, with Gators’ quarterback Drew Evens would find
Junior running back Noah Archer went down the field for a 78-yard bomb for a touchdown to finally get on the board and narrow the advantage to 24-6.
Keane would answer on their next drive, and not to be outdone found Adams who had himself an impressive outing, tracking the down the ball on a deep shot for 50 yards and with kicker Jack Poirier finally arriving from his soccer game in Galeton, were able to get their first extra point of the evening and brought the score to 31-6, where it would stay until the half.
Wellsboro would put up one more touchdown in the third quarter with Joe Brown rumbling in on a 25-yard run in the final minutes of the frame to push the score to 38-6.
Port would get a final score at the beginning of the fourth, with running back Blaine Moses punching it in from two yards out, but it wasn’t enough to topple Wellsboro as the Hornets escaped with an emphatic 38-14 win.
In the win, Wellsboro got a massive bounce-back game from Keane, who was solid in the win as he completed half of his 14 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns through the air while also running for 24 yards and a third touchdown as well.
Junior swiss-army knife Adams also had an impressive day and was able to impact the game on nearly every facet as he threw for 16 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 45 yards, and also caught four passes for 68 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, Adams was also able to grab two interceptions and was able to impact the game everywhere he lined up.
The Wellsboro team was able to get a balanced attack on the ground, with the stable of backs (six total players recording carries) went for 206 yards on 33 carries with Adam, Callahan, Brown, and Bowen all going for over 40 yards in the contest.
Sweet also added one catch for 49 yards and a touchdown to help Wellsboro to their second win of the 2021 season.
Defensively, Wellsboro played a solid game, and despite the Port team airing it out for 42 passing attempts, they were able to keep everything in front of them and not allow the Gators to score very often.
Port quarterback Evens completed 28 passes for 360 yards and a touchdown but threw three interceptions.
Wellsboro held the running game for Port to just 41 yards on 22 carries and was stout upfront, forcing the Gators to throw the ball often.
Wellsboro is in must-win mode for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season if they want to grab a playoff spot with two games canceled so far this season, and their next contest is against the struggling Wyalusing Rams (1-6).
The Rams are coming off a complete disaster of a contest against the CV Indians (5-2) who shut them out 32-0 in dominating fashion.
Wellsboro will hit the road on Friday, Oct. 15 in Wyalusing at 7 p.m.