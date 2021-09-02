The Wellsboro Hornets (0-1) had a tall order in their first contest of the 2021-2022 season, and despite falling to the Montoursville Warriors (1-0) they were able to go blow for blow with a strong opponent through the first quarter until the Warriors were able to pull away with a 42-21 victory.
The Hornets would come out of the gates strong, with the special teams unit taking advantage of an early Warrior’s miscue on a punt return where the returner mishandled the punt. The Hornets would recover the mishandle, and set themselves up with a chance to draw first blood on their opponent’s 42-yard line.
Senior captain and quarterback Isaac Keane would lead his team down the field, connecting on two passes in the drive, the second one a throw to wide-open senior Ryan Sweet who corralled the pass for a touchdown and their first lead of the 2021 season.
They would miss the kick, but with 7:12 left in the first quarter, they would hold a 6-0 lead. The Montoursville offense would fire back almost immediately, as they pushed the ball down the field on their next possession and Rocco Pulizzi plunging forward for an 11-yard touchdown would help them gain a 7-6 lead near the midway point of the first quarter.
The Hornets would continue to fight back, and on their next possession junior Conner Adams would outrun the entire Warrior defense on a jet sweep.
After a few moves, Adams found himself scampering 86 yards across the goal line and push the Hornets back into the lead with 3:35 left in the first quarter at 14-13.
Though the Hornets started electric, the Montoursville offense would start to click in the second quarter, which proved to be the difference in the contest.
The Warriors scored three unanswered touchdowns in the frame, with Pulizzi completing a first-half rushing-touchdown hat-trick as he scored from 11 yards out and 29 yards out in the second quarter.
Montoursville quarterback Maddix Dalena would also connect with receiver Isaiah Fenner from 32-yards out and gave the Warriors a 28-14 advantage heading into halftime.
The Warriors would continue to score in bunches in the third quarter, scoring two more touchdowns, with Brayden Brown and Pulizzi both reaching paydirt in the first half of the frame, but Wellsboro was able to get one more on the board before all was said and done.
Keane would deliver his second touchdown of the day in the very next drive, this time on a 65-yard catch-and-run to senior Dylan Abernathy, who took it the distance to bring the game to its final count of 42-21.
Keane would deliver a solid day from under center in the loss, completing 55% of his passes completing 11-20 attempts with two touchdowns against a strong District 4 defense to open his senior year.
Sweet had the hot hand in the passing game, catching three passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. Also with three grabs on the day was Joe Brown, who had 15 yards on those receptions.
Abernathy had two catches for 66 yards and a touchdown while Darryn Callahan, Jack Poirier and Spencer Wetzel each had one catch on the day.
Despite the big play for Adams, who ended his day as the leading rusher with 108 yards and a touchdown on nine touches, the running game for the Hornets was stifled.
Montoursville held the other five Hornets who had carries to an impressive -13 yards on 26 carries and forced Wellsboro to become one-dimensional.
Inversely, Montoursville had a huge day running the football where they were led by a 22-carry, 204-yard, four-touchdown day for Pulizzi while the Warriors racked up 241 total yards on 35 carries at a clip of 6.9 yards-per-carry.
Warriors quarterback Delana also had an efficient day passing the football, going 10-14 with 178 yards and a touchdown.
The Hornets defense was led by Sweet, who not only had 10 tackles on the day but also recorded a pass breakup for his team as well.
Junior Cameron Brought recorded eight tackles from the defensive end position, while Brown and Wayne Shirley recorded six tackles each in the loss.
Keane added five tackles, while Callahan and Hayes Campbell had four to round out the top performers for the Wellsboro defense.
Wellsboro will now look to build off their first contest of the year, but the schedule doesn’t ease up as they host the state-ranked South Williamsport Mounties (1-0), who are coming off a win over the Cowanesque Valley Indians (0-1) this past week.
Kickoff will be in Wellsboro at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, where the Hornets will look to pick up their first victory of the 2021-2022 season.