The Wellsboro Hornets football team (1-2) hadn’t seen any real-game action in 22 full days, and the Troy Trojans (4-1) were able to take full advantage as they shut out Wellsboro 21-0 in Troy on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The rust showed for the Hornets during the game and offensively were unable to get anything going throughout the evening as they only were able to convert four first downs and only mustered 127 yards on 40 plays against the stout defense of Troy.
The Troy team depended on their running game, that despite not averaging a very high per attempt number (just four yards per carrying) but toted the ball 56 times for 224 yards in the winning effort.
Troy was able to get their first score of the night as they methodically moved down the field in a 12-play drive that was capped off by Clayton Smith running it in for a touchdown from 12 yards out.
The Trojans would gain a 7-0 lead with 6:54 left in the first half and ate up a large portion of the game with their slow-paced running attack.
Wellsboro would stall out the next Troy drive that went deep into their territory but were unable to get things going on offense once again as they quickly gave it right back to Troy on a punt.
Troy would get the ball back in the second quarter and would drive into Wellsboro territory, but instead of going for it on fourth down the Trojans kicked and connected on a 29-yard field goal to push their lead to 10-0.
They would add one more before the half with Troy getting their longest run of the game with Justice Chimics who had hit the field goal on the previous drive taking the ball to the endzone on a 52-yard run with less than a minute left to give them a 16-0 lead at the half.
Though the Wellsboro offense wasn’t able to get much done, their defense played admirably as they did their part in holding the Troy offense to too many points.
Neither team would get on the board in the third quarter, but Troy would tack on five points in the fourth on a safety and a field goal to bring the game to its final mark of 21-0.
The Wellsboro offense only completed two passes on the day with senior quarterback Isaac Kean going 2-15 with 10 yards while rushing for 17 yards on eight carries.
Senior running back Darryn Callahan had a solid day running the ball, taking 10 attempts for 81 yards, but the Troy defense played a majority of the contest with a lead.
Defensively, Wellsboro was paced by Joe Brown with 13 tackles, Cam Brought who added 11 tackles, Ryan Sweet who added seven and Callahan added six in the effort.
After a tough matchup to come back to after such a long layoff, the Wellsboro Hornets will have an even tougher contest this week as they host the Canton Warriors (5-0) who have been the best team in the Northern Tier League up to this point in the season.
Wellsboro will look to bounce back with a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday, Oct. 1 on their home field for the first time since Sept. 3.