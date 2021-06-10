Long-time North Penn-Mans- field Panther’s Head Football Coach Tom Dickinson received the honor of coaching in the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association (PSFCA) Class AAA All-Star game as the West team’s coach on Sunday, May 30 where his team came up just short as they fell by a score of 17-10.
Even though Dickson’s squad didn’t come out with a win, it was a thrilling contest that was competitive until the very end.
With just over a minute left in the contest, his team found themselves on the two-yard line with a chance to tie the game and send it into overtime.
A fumbled snap that set his team back and an interception thwarted their chances of taking the game into overtime, but still played a competitive game where the players, coaches and fans got to witness a hard-fought all-star game.
“It was an exciting game down to that very last minute,” Dickinson said. “It was just a good experience and I think our kids enjoyed it.”
Dickinson was supposed to take on the coaching responsibilities in the previous season after being nominated and selected in 2018 for the 2019 PSFC All-Star game, but with COVID-19 it was pushed back to this year for the Mansfield coach.
“The coaches are nominated and I didn’t know that I was nominated for it,” Dickinson said. “But you have to have been an assistant, which I was several years ago, to be able to be a head coach.”
After the game was canceled in 2019, the coaches association then reformatted the all-star game that used to be combined large and small school and reclassified into two separate games.
With both of the coaches selected for the 2019 game being in the small school classification, they both took on that game while two other coaches were selected for the large school teams.
“In the meantime, the Association decided to split it up into big school and small school,” Dickinson explained. “We were put into the small school game while two other coaches were selected for the large school game.”
The opportunity to get to participate as a head coach in one of these games is a rare one, and there is only a shortlist of coaches from the state who have had a chance to experience it.
Dickinson, who is also a state director for the PIAA, considered it a great honor to get the chance to coach with peers who are high-caliber coaches as well as the top players in the state.
“It is quite an honor,” Dickinson said. “It’s kind of one of the last steps for me because I’m getting near the end of my career. As I said, I was an assistant in the Big 33 Game, I think it was in 2016 and now the head coach in this game, so I’m sure that’s it for me at those state-level games.”
The level of talent in attendance was a thing of wonder as well, with rosters laden with players who will be playing at the next level on both sides and made the coaching a fun experience.
“We had a variety of kids playing,” Dickinson said. “Our quarterbacks, one was going to IUP and the other (Ameer Dudley) is going to Harvard and was the AAA Player of the Year. There were some very, very talented kids and that was a great experience. You don’t have to teach them skills, you work on the X’s and O’s offensively, and just try and get them to learn the offense.”
One of the most memorable parts of the experience for Dickinson was the normalcy during the preparation and contest.
After a year when the North Penn-Mansfield football team got the brunt force of all of the complications from COVID-19 such as extremely limited attendance, a late start, and constant schedule shuffling from other teams, the normalcy was a big part of what made the event special to the long-time coach.
With players not being required to wear masks, a bunch of fans cheering on and players and coaches from all over the state in attendance, it almost felt like a normal football game, something Dickinson hasn’t experienced since the 2019 season.
The team split their practices between Woodland Hills and the second practice at Richland High School where they were allowed to practice freely without masks or restrictions.
“That was one of the biggest things,” Dickinson said of how normal things felt. “We were outside so the masks weren’t an issue and it was like back to normal so it was nice.”
The game also had spectators, something the NP-Mansfield team was not accustomed to during the 2021 season and made the experience that much more special for Dickinson.
“We had around 1,500-1,700 people in the crowd and people didn’t have to wear masks and the kids didn’t either. I said that it was enjoyable to be kind of back to normal,” Dickinson said. “Hopefully this season we’ll be able to be that way too, that was the most enjoyable part of it, just having some form of normalcy.”