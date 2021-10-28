Freshman quarterback Cahsid Raymond accounted for five touchdowns and freshman kicker Logan Shull drilled a program-record 44-yard field goal to highlight the Mansfield University football team’s 62-31 rout of Alderson Broaddus University on the road on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 23.
The Mountaineers (4-2 overall) scored in every quarter, racking up 41 points in the first half, with 21 points in the first and 20 in the second.
Raymond continues his record-breaking freshman campaign, completing 16-of-24 passes for 253 yards and two scores, while rushing 13 times for 74 yards and another three scores. Raymond finished with a 182.7 passer rating.
Raymond’s long pass of the afternoon was a 53-yard completion to Myante Drayton, who finished the afternoon with five catches for 71 yards. Senior defensive lineman Chase Moser scored his first offensive touchdown on a three yard reception, while senior Eugene Haynes hauled in two passes for 70 yards and a score.
Freshmen Bryan Bogaczyk (20 yards, TD) and Dominic Cherry (team-high 85 yards, TD) formed a dominate triple threat in the Mountaineer backfield. Cherry also finished with four receptions for 47 yards, securing his first 100-yard all-purpose yard game of his career.
Continuing to shatter Mountaineer kicking records as a freshman, Shull was a perfect 2-for-2 on field goals (44 & 36 yards) on the afternoon, while going 8-for-8 on extra-point attempts. Shull surpassed Drew Beckerink’s 37-yard field goal against Penn in 2015.
Raymond gave the Mountaineers a 7-0 lead at the 12:35 mark with his first rushing touchdown of the day on a QB keeper at the Battlers (0-6 overall) one-yard line.
Raymond then extended the Mountaineer lead to 14-0 when he found Moser in the endzone and followed with a six-yard touchdown scamper after an Alderson Broaddus field goal to give the Mounties a 21-3 lead after the first.
The Battlers cut the deficit to 11 when they opened the second quarter with a touchdown, but Shull drilled a 36-yard field goal, Smith Jr. returned a blocked kick and Bogaczyk rushed for a touchdown to extend the Mountaineers’ lead to 38-10 late in the first half.
Shull’s record-breaking 44-yard field goal came as time expired in the second quarter to send the game to the break with the Mounties leading, 41-17.
Raymond continued to dazzle to open the second half, connecting with Haynes for a 24-yard touchdown pass and adding his third rushing touchdown to extend the lead to 55-17 and ultimately putting the game out of reach.
Cherry found pay dirt for the fifth Mountaineer rushing touchdown of the day early in the fourth quarter to round out the scoring.
Junior Matt Robert made a team-high seven tackles, including four for loss, while reigning Co-CSFL Rookie and Defensive Player of the Week Kendall Smith Jr. added six tackles, two sacks, returned a kick for a score and picked off a pass to lead the defense. Matthew Beach Jr. also finished with two sacks.
Quarterback Timmy Tillman led the Battlers offense, finishing 11-of-26 for 240 yards and three passing touchdowns. Zachary Allison led the defense with a team-high eight tackles.
The Mounties are back on the road on Friday, Oct. 20 when they travel to United States Naval Academy for a 7 p.m. kick off.