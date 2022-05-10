Head Coach John Evans and the Mansfield University sprint football teams have announced the dates and details for their High School 7-on-7 Tournament, Prospect Camp and Free Youth Camp for Summer 2022.
Registration for Sprint Football 2022 Summer Camps can be found here.
All details on the events can be found below, please contact John Evans (jevans@mansfield.edu, 570-662-4461) with any questions.
HIGH SCHOOL 7-ON-7 TOURNAMENT
SATURDAY JULY 16, 2022 8:30 AM- 4:00 PM
This annual event has been tabbed as one of the most competitive tournaments in the area featuring schools from PA, NY, NJ, MD, and Washington DC. College coaches will be attending the event to provide guidance and evaluation of players in attendance. The Mountaineers have over a dozen players on their current roster that attended the annual 7-on-7 tournament in the past.
$175 per team
Overnight accommodations available on campus - Friday, July 17th
Pool Play in the morning followed by a single elimination seeded tournament
5 Games Guaranteed
16 team limit
College coaches will be in attendance
Time allotted to work with your team
Lunch Available
TO SECURE A SPOT, CONTACT JOHN EVANS, HEAD FOOTBALL COACH AT 570-662-4461 OR AT jevans@mansfield.edu
PROSPECT CAMP
THURSDAY JULY 14, 2022 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
We are excited to bring back our Prospect Camp this summer for student-athletes in the class of '23, '24, and '25. Student-athletes will be broken into position groups and work through drills, instruction, and competition. Student-athletes will be instructed by college and high school coaches, and former players. A college fair will also be at the field with over 30 NCAA DII, DIII, and Junior College coaches invited.
$35 per prospect
D2, D3, and JUCO coaches will be in attendance
Coaching and evaluation will be provided by some of the top local college and high school coaches
Concession will be available
YOUTH CAMP (FREE)
FRIDAY JULY 16, 2022 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Our youth football is also returning this summer and is being offered free of charge to students in grades 2-7. This annual camp is offered to youth in grades 2-7 and is free. Youth will be not only taught football skills but life skills. Youth will be taught and instructed by college and high school coaches.
5 PM - 8 PM
FREE
Grades 2-7