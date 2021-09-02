MANSFIELD -- One game at a time.
That sentiment was carried by the nearly 90 football players and coaches present during the preseason camp here at Karl Van Norman Field on Mansfield University as the Mountaineers gear up for their 2021-2022 season.
“One week at a time,” senior captain and wide receiver Brandon DeJesus said. “We want to be 1-0 every week, and every week is a new opponent. By week eight, maybe week nine, we’ll be here playing for a championship.”
The atmosphere could be felt from the entrance of the stadium, with workout periods being announced throughout for personnel groupings, the practice felt like a professional camp.
With a lively practice and extremely structured drills and a sea of personnel, there was an extremely focused nature to the way players and coaches conducted themselves in practice.
“I always use the word culture,” Head Coach John Evans said. “I think it’s taken us to where we are at today. When I first got here, four years ago as the head coach, we built a new culture and it’s getting stronger every year. We run this like a pro camp. It’s very structured. If I’m even a minute off, it bugs me.”
That structure and attention to detail have shown during those four seasons, as the Mounties went from bottom of the league to perennial top-tier contender.
The Mountaineers haven’t taken the field since their 2019 campaign that saw them storm to Collegiate Sprint Football North Conference Championship Game, where they fell short to Navy.
With a wealth of new talent on board and a much more complex offense, the team is set to take the next step this season.
“I’ll say that the offense is more complex,” DeJesus said. “We can have multiple formations and multiple packages. We have a lot of different receivers and quarterbacks that can come in and do multiple things. So I feel like our offense uses everyone across the board.”
The roster at this junction sits with nearly 75 players and will need to be cut down to 66 before the season begins.
A very unique situation has helped spark something that may have been lacking in past years; The sense of competition across the board at every position.
One position group for Mansfield that has seen some strong competition in camp so far is the offensive line group, and the leader of that group, center and senior captain Holden Meyers, thinks the unit will be successful during the year.
Meyers initially came on board as a linebacker, but after not making the team at that position he pivoted and worked hard to carve a niche in the group.
Offensive line play in sprint football is much different than in high school, and having a fast guy anchoring the line helps with the speed of the game.
“It just makes things 10 times faster,” Meyers said on offensive line play in the CSFL. “You have offensive and defensive line guys who can run a four-five or a four-six compared to high school where guys ran like a five-second 40-yard dash time.”
Meyers is just one of the few returners on the line, and without running back David Butler in the backfield for the Mounties, they will have to be extremely effective this upcoming season.
“Right now it’s pretty open,” Meyers said. “We lost a lot of guys from our last season but we have returners like Jason Reed, who has played games at tackle for us and Jacob Allison was here.”
Meyers commented on there the extra edge in camp as well, which has helped push the team as they enter the regular season.
“Competitive,” Meyers said of the atmosphere of camp so far. “It’s just been extremely competitive. Since I’ve been here, this has been the most professional camp, and I’ve been here since I was a freshman in 2018.”
Two other positions that are in flux heading into the year for the Mounties are at running back and quarterback.
Expect to see Mansfield implore multiple backs in their new scheme offense, and Evans pointed to the fact that, in this type of offense, it is better to have three 500-700-yard rushers than one runner going for 1,000.
Also expect local standout Bryan Bogacyk from NP-Mansfield to earn some carries in that runningbacks committee after an impressive camp with the Mounties in his freshman season.
The quarterback position is still up in the air as well, with a depth chart filled with players who have excelled at different aspects of the game. Expect MU to decide on the position closer to opening day.
Defensively, MU has once again reloaded and will be led by a combination of new talent and strong returners such as Wellsboro’s Chase Mosier who is expected to help anchor the unit along with Horsehead’s Matt Roberts.
With a big roster and healthy competition this offseason, the Mounties have now put themselves in a position to not only make it back to the CSFL North Championship but possibly take home Mansfield University’s first-ever title.
“I got a calendar up on my door and as of this morning, we have 18 days until Cornell coming here,” Evans said. “We’ll see what we got and then we’ll get through that game and then we got Penn coming in the following week.”
It seems Evans also shares the mentality of his players heading into the 2021 season and MU will move forward, one game at a time.