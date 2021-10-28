The rookie trio of kicker Logan Shull, quarterback Cahsid Raymond and defensive back Kendall Smith Jr. kept the Mansfield University sprint football team’s Weekly Collegiate Sprint Football (CSFL) award streak alive after being named Special Teams, Rookie and Defensive Player of the Week, announced by the conference office, on Monday, Oct. 25.
The Mountaineers have earned a CSFL weekly award every week in 2021, while earning Rookie of the Week all six weeks, Defensive Player of the Week three times and Special Teams Player once.
Shull (Special Teams), Raymond (Rookie) and Smith Jr. (Defense) highlight the Mountaineers dominating performance in all three facets of the game in their 62-31 victory over Alderson Broaddus University on Saturday.
Raymond has three offensive honors and has earned Rookie of the Week every week but one. Shull earns the Mountaineers’ their first special teams honor, while Smith Jr. was named Defensive Player of the Week for the second straight week after also earning Rookie of the Week last Monday. The Mountaineers have set a program-record with 13 CSFL weekly awards with two games remaining in the season.
Continuing to shatter Mountaineer kicking records as a freshman, Shull was a perfect 2-for-2 on field goals (44 & 36 yards) on the afternoon, while going 8-for-8 on extra-point attempts. Shull’s field goal of 44 yards is a new Mountaineer program-record.
Raymond continues his record-breaking freshman campaign, leading the Mountaineers’ offense to 62 points and accounting for five touchdowns in the win over Alderson Broaddus. Raymond completed 16-of-24 passes for 253 yards and two scores, while rushing 13 times for 74 yards and another three scores. Raymond finished with a 182.7 passer rating.
Smith Jr. filled the stat sheet on Saturday to lead the Mountaineer defense. The freshman scored a defensive touchdown for the second straight week, returning a blocked field goal attempt for a score, while also picking off a pass and recording two sacks. Smith Jr. added six total tackles.
The Mountaineers travel to Maryland on Friday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. to face CSFL powerhouse United State Naval Academy in non-conference action.