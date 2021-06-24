MANSFIELD — The Mansfield University sprint football team, led by Head Coach John Evans, held their annual seven-on-seven tournament where they hosted five teams from New York and Pennsylvania for the first time in almost three years.
“The field was about 14 teams a month ago,” Evans said. “Then with the paperwork and NCAA requirements, which all had to be done ahead of time, we got down to six quick. With Wellsboro having some injury problems and band stuff we went down to five today.”
In attendance were two teams from Upper Dauphin, Waverly, Horseheads and Elmira who competed in the tournament.
Evans’ ties to New York and Section 5 football helped to attract the New York teams in attendance, and it also served as a unique experience for the MU team to recruit some of the players from across the border.
“It’s huge and it’s something we’ve been doing even before I got here. It was where I came from, we used to run a 30-team tournament and when you’re going out on the road recruiting those are the 30 schools you sort of have in your back pocket,” Evans said. “It makes it so you can see the kids play, which helps a lot.”
The MU team got a closer look at five athletes who plan to attend MU and play football. They also got the opportunity to talk to athletes from Waverly who might be interested in attending in the future.
During the tournament, teams played for 30 minutes with scoring being weighted with touchdowns worth six points, a turnover on downs worth two points, an interception worth three and extra points (one play five yards from the endzone) worth one point in the format.
The only time teams were permitted to go for a two-point conversion was in overtime where they had one play to score from the ten-yard line.
The Elmira team was able to come out victorious during the day, as they took on Waverly in the finals to come up with the tournament championship by a slim margin, 28-26.
With how long it has been since football has been played on Karl Van Norman field, the group was excited to get a chance to hold an event for the first time in nearly two years for the program.
“We are just ecstatic,” Evans said. “Derek McClean, one our of our former players, and Matthew Asobayire, one of our current players over there, haven’t been on this field in two years, so it’s just great to be out here and hear the whistles and to see the balls flying around, and it’s just a great feeling.”
Despite the low turnout, the MU program was just happy to be able to hold the event.
With all of the hoops and hurdles required, Evans viewed the event as a success in a “dry run” scenario and hopes to continue to bring the event to the area in years to come.
“I think this is pretty good,” Evans said. “We haven’t done this in three years now, because two years ago we didn’t do it because of the heat index. We had 18 teams coming down that year… But it’s good, these five teams here today, I am just thrilled to have them out here.”