MANSFIELD — The Mansfield University football team (3-2) hosted Army West Point (3-1) on Saturday, Oct. 16 here at Karl Van Norman Field for a CSFL Showdown between two of the top teams as the Mounties were unable to complete their comeback in a defensive slugfest as they fell narrowly by a score of 19-11.
In the opening quarter of the game, both teams flexed their muscles on the defensive side of the ball as neither team yielded much as they played to a stalemate in the first frame.
Army would get themselves on the board first in the opening minutes of the second, with a long drive capped off by a bruising run up the middle from Ryan Connors that would help Army to their first advantage of the day of 6-0.
Mansfield was able to hold the Army team scoreless for the remainder of the half, but MU was in desperate need of a spark on the offensive side of the field, something they would get in the final quarter of the game.
Army would come out of the half and grab another score to extend their lead, with Donovan Mannion finding KC Watson for a 33-yard pass to the endzone that capped off an eight-play 75-yard drive and push their lead to 12-0.
With the Mansfield offense in desperate need of some points, they would finally get an explosive play with Kenny Smith Jr. finding a crease and taking a run 40 yards to the house on the first play of the fourth quarter that breathed new life into the Mountie’s sideline.
MU would get the two-point conversion to go with Eugene Haynes pushing through and MU would find themselves down just 12-8 with a quarter left to play in a game where offense came at a premium.
Army would find a way to respond, and just five minutes later were able to use a quick, 16-yard, four-play drive that was finished off by a four-yard plunge by Landy Songer to give the Army team a 19-8 lead with just under 10 minutes left.
The MU squad wasn’t done just yet and were able to get another score on the board as Logan Shull connected on a 21-yard field goal after a 10-play drive that helped them get back into striking distance with five minutes left.
MU would get Army to punt on the ensuing possession but were unable to finish things off as their last two drives ended in a punt and an interception as their comeback bid fell short against Army.
Freshman star Cashid Raymond came back to earth after his incredible start to the year, and the rainy weather paired with an impressive defense hindered him as he completed just 6-15 passes for 63 yards and an interception.
He was able to net 32 yards on the ground but was held in check for the afternoon and his normally explosive plays were limited.
The running game was led by Smith Jr. who ended his day with 40 yards and a touchdown and on defense also had an impact where he grabbed the lone interception for the Mounties.
Local freshman and NP-Mansfield graduate Bryan Bogaczyk added 21 yards on eight carries and Ben Briggs also chipped in 14 yards.
The receiving corps was led by Latrenton Randle, who paced the unit with three catches for 42 yards while Eugene Haynes added two grabs for 31 yards.
The defense was anchored by an impressive day from Wellsboro’s Chase Moser, who was flying around the field making big hits on his way to a 16 tackle and 1.5-sack day and was a big reason why the MU team held Army to a pedestrian 19 points.
Matt Roberts also added 16 tackles and Shaun Dishon added a sack to go along with 10 tackles on the day.
Army was able to churn out a lot of yards on the day, with 168 passing yards from quarterback Watson to go along with a touchdown, an interception and 15 yards rushing.
On the ground, they amassed 165 yards, but it took nearly 60 carries as MU held them to a less than ideal 2.8 yards-per-carry.
They were paced by Jeremiah Garret who netted 77 yards while Landry Songer added 56 yards and a touchdown for Army.
Connors also recorded nine carries for 18 yards and a touchdown.
The now two-loss MU team will need to bounce back quickly, as they will look to claim their fourth victory of the year in a long road trip to Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 23 for a noon kickoff against the 1-4 Battlers.