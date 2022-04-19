The Mansfield University strength and conditioning and sprint football programs are hosting the annual Bobby O'Conner Lift-A-Thon Fundraiser inside the Decker Gym weight from on April 26-27.
Bobby O'Conner Lift-A-Thon Fundraiser
Hosted by Mansfield University Strength and Conditioning and Sprint Football
Donate | Sprint Football | Strength & Conditioning
The strength and Conditioning program is looking to reward its athletes for all their hard work by raising money for equipment upgrades. Specifically, our athletes have their eyes on a brand new set of dumbbells.
The Lift-A-Thon will take place on April 26th and 27th. Sprint football athletes will compete and max out in 4 lifts, clean, squat, dead lift, and bench, and a total weight will be calculated and averaged across the team. Our previous best average total is 1,097 pounds, and our goal this time around is 1,200 pounds!
The strength and Conditioning program is looking to reward its athletes for all their hard work by raising money for equipment upgrades. Specifically, our athletes have their eyes on a brand new set of dumbbells.
The program is seeking donations toward the average total in cents-per-pound, with options ranging from $.02/lb to.$.10/lb. The program will also accept flat donations of any amount. Help us motivate our athletes to eek out every pound they can during the event!
The Lift-A-Thon is being held in the name of the late Bobby O'Conner, a former football athlete at Mansfield who's life was tragically taken in a car accident. Bobby was a huge proponent of weight training and saw his own performance maximized by his strength gains. He even went on to compete as a power lifter after moving on from Mansfield. We continue to honor the O'Conner name as a reminder to our current athletes of those hard workers who came before them.
Dates: April 26-27
Location: Decker Weight Room (Mansfield University Campus)
Cost: Donations: $.02/Ib to $.10/Ib
Goal: 1,200 IBs
For more information contact Head Strength and conditioning coach Greg Gustin (ggustin@mansfield.edu) or Head Sprint Football Coach John Evans (jevans@mansfield.edu).