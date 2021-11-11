Mansfield University, the birthplace of night football, is set to host one of the most historic rivalries in college football when Army West Point and Navy travel to Karl Van Norman Field for the Collegiate Sprint Football Championship (CSFL) Game.
As the night sky begins to set a little sooner and the trees begin to lose their color, the eminent scene for one of the oldest rivalries in all of sports heads to the mountains of Mansfield, Pa.
The CSFL Championship is set for noon on Saturday, Nov. 13 and is open to the public with admission set at $10 for adults, $5 for students (with I.D.) and free for MU students (with I.D.).
“We are very excited to be hosting this game with the top-two programs in each division,” Mountaineer Sprint Football Head Coach John Evans said. “The Army and Navy matchup is a great opportunity to show off this beautiful campus.”
Army and Navy are the top-two ranked offenses and defenses in the CSFL this season.
Anyone unable to attend the game can catch all the action on Mountie All-Access by visiting gomounties.com/watch.
For its first 83 seasons, the CSFL did not sponsor playoff or bowl games. The season championship was decided solely by the regular season record; if multiple teams were tied atop the standings, those teams share the championship. Since the 2017 season, a championship game has been held on Veterans Day weekend.
The Army Black Knights of West Point, N.Y. and the Navy Midshipman of Annapolis, Md. rivalry dates back to 1890, with Navy coming out on top, 24-0. The schools are the third and fourth longest-tenured programs in the CSFL, sitting behind University of Pennsylvania (1934) and Cornell University (1937).
Since Army’s arrival to the CSFL, the two schools have been the class of the league, dominating the past 72 seasons. The programs have won at least a share of the league title in 64-of-72 seasons, including stretches of 20 consecutive seasons from 1955–74 and 17 straight from 1983–99.
Army and Navy were the only schools in the CSFL to compete last season, with the Black Knights edging out the Midshipman, 7-3 in a low-scoring affair.
With the 2020 season cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Saturday’s contest with be a rematch of the 2019 Championship, where Navy came out victorious, 13-0.
With the better overall record, the Midshipman will serve as the home team on Saturday.
MEET THE MIDSHIPMAN
Quick Facts
Location....................................................................................Annapolis, MD
Founded ................................................................................. Oct. 10, 1845
Enrollment.............................................................................................. 4,526
Director of Athletics .................................................................... Chet Gladchuk
Nickname ................................................................................... Midshipmen
School Colors.................................................................. Blue and Gold
Mascot..................................................................................................... Bill the Goat
Inaugural CSFL Season: 1946 (386-74-9)
Record: 7-0
Last Five: 5-0
Last Time Out: W, 52-14 at Penn
All-Time vs. Army: 38-45-1
Head Coach: Major Alfonso Meidus, USMC (1st Season)
Major Alfonso Meidus was named the 32nd Naval Academy Head Sprint Football Coach during the summer of 2021.
A 2009 graduate of the Naval Academy, Meidus was a member of the Navy sprint football team from 2005 to 2008, helping the Midshipmen win the CSFL Championship in 2005, 2007, and 2008. During his tenure as a player, Navy was a perfect 8-0 against Army, including four Star victories.
Navy flew through the 2021 regular season, finishing with a perfect 7-0 mark after scoring 40 or more points and downing every opponent but one by at least six touchdowns. Army gave Navy their toughest test on Oct. 2, with the Midshipman coming out on top, 14-6.
Showcasing the top-rated offense in the CSFL, Navy is averaging 457.0 and 47.3 points per game, while holding teams to 6.7 points and 161 yards per game, ranking second in the league behind Army.
MEET THE BLACK KNIGHTS
Quick Facts
Location....................................................................................West Point, NY
Founded ................................................................................. March 16, 1802
Enrollment.............................................................................................. 4,400
Director of Athletics .................................................................... Mike Buddie
Nickname ................................................................................... Black Knights
School Colors.................................................................. Black, Gold and Gray
Mascot..................................................................................................... Mule
Inaugural CSFL Season: 1957 (324-75-3)
Record: 6-1
Last Five: 4-1
Last Time Out: W, 66-6
All-Time vs. Navy: 38-45-1
Head Coach: Lt. Col. (Ret.) Mark West
Alma Mater: United States Military Academy, 1991
Record at Army: 67-13 (12 Seasons)
Lieutenant Colonel Mark West (1991 U.S. Military Academy Graduate) is in his 13th season at the helm of Army sprint football.
Army ended the season on a four-game winning streak after dropping the Star Game with Navy on Oct. 2. The hot streak led the Black Knights to a showdown with Caldwell University in a game that served as the CSFL North Championship on Oct. 29. The Black Knights prevailed with a 4-2 five-overtime victory over the Cougars in an instant CSFL Classic.
Army West Point ended the season with a 66-6 victory over Cornell College in their last game.
Through West’s first 12 seasons, Army West Point has an overall record of 67-13. He has five CSFL championships under his belt after winning back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013 when the Black Knights went 7-0 in both seasons, marking their first time having consecutive perfect seasons since 1973-74. West then led the Black Knights to their third 7-0 season in four years in 2015. The Black Knights next earned the CSFL crown in 2017, when Army bested Penn 10-0 in the inaugural CSFL Championship Game to cap off just the second 8-0 season in program history. Army’s most recent title came in 2019 when Army blanked Navy 13-0 in the CSFL title game at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.
Army has 21 perfect seasons and 35 league titles since joining sprint football in 1957.
In 2021, Army has the top-ranked defense, holding opponents to 6.6 points and 148.7 yards per game. Army’s offense ranks third with 338.6 yards and 32.7 points per game.
HISTORY OF THE CSFL
Sprint Football is a full-contact, intercollegiate, varsity sport and has the same rules as regular college football, except that all players must weigh 178.0 pounds or less. The league has been in existence since prior to World War II.
Sprint Football players are fundamentally sound. Execution is the focus in Sprint Football. Players are schooled on the basics and provide fans with an exciting brand of textbook football.
There are currently 10 teams playing in the CSFL: Alderson Broaddus University, Army West Point, Caldwell University, Chestnut Hill College, Cornell University, Mansfield University, the U.S.
Naval Academy, Post University, the University of Pennsylvania and St. Thomas Aquinas College.