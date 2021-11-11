The NP-Mansfield Panthers (5-6) football team was unable to gain any traction on offense during their matchup against the Milton Black Panthers (7-4) as they were only able to gain 58 total yards of offense in a 35-0 loss in the first round of the District 4 Class AA Playoffs on Friday, Nov. 5 in Central Columbia.
The young Panthers team faced an extremely daunting task against a defense that was extremely physical up front that caused the run game that Mansfield has depended on so heavily this season to stall.
They were only able to pick up three first downs during the night compared to 16 from Milton and their inability to move the ball gave Milton the ability to pound the ball on the ground and control the clock and time of possession throughout.
The Panthers would go three-and-out on their first three possessions, all of which were countered with touchdowns by Milton.
The Milton team was able to come out of the gates pounding the football, with running back Chris Doyle playing out of his mind as he racked up three first-half touchdowns and four total in the contest.
He would strike first with 5:24 left in the first quarter on an 11-yard run to give his team their first lead of the evening 6-0.
They would continue to pound the rock in the second quarter as Doyle would once again find paydirt with 7:51 left in the half, this time from 33 yards out, and after converting the two-point conversion held a 14-0 lead.
The run game would continue to click in the first half as Doyle would score one more time from the three-yard line and Ashton Canelo punched in a touchdown in the final minute of the half from one yard out to give the Black Panthers a commanding 28-0 advantage.
In the second half, Milton would get their last score of the evening as Doyle capped off his four touchdown day with a two-yard run in the waning moments of the third quarter as they were able to ride their defense to the final buzzer with the score of 35-0.
Doyle would end his day with 121 yards on just 15 carries to lead his team on the ground.
The passing game wasn’t needed for Milton much, but quarterback Xzavier Minium was able to complete six passes for 78 yards with four of those going to Izayah Minium for 81 yards.
The Milton team also got 51 yards for Xzavier on the ground as well as 87 yards from Canelo as the Black Panthers racked up 282 yards on 50 total carries.
Mansfield struggled to get things going on the ground but was led by Kohen Lehman who tallied a team-high 50 yards on 12 carries and was one of only two players to net positive yards for the Panthers.
Lehman had a breakout year as a junior, and with a lion share of the carries made the most of it as he racked up 846 yards on the ground with 11 touchdowns while also proving to be an explosive part of the passing game where he corralled 10 balls for 108 yards and a touchdown.
He also was one of the biggest parts of the Mansfield defense and had 56 total tackles, six tackles for loss as well as three sacks on the year.
The junior will most likely be the focal point of the offense in 2022 and the Panthers will enjoy a wealth of returners next year.
The other runner who netted positive yards in the loss, senior Cam Fabian, was only able to gain eight yards rushing and one yard receiving on three catches in the loss.
Fabian, despite the down day, will be a player sorely missed next year as he was a game-breaker in not only the running game but also the passing game.
Fabian tallied 324 yards and three touchdowns on the ground while also catching a team-high 40 balls for 380 yards and four touchdowns for his team this season.
For the passing game, Karson Dominick struggled to find his receivers in space against the airtight Milton defense as he was held to just 5-9 passing with 20 yards.
Dominick was able to carve out a solid year in his first go as a starter, tossing for 929 yards and nine touchdowns compared to just five interceptions.
With a year of experience and weapons returning next season, Dominick should be ready to take the next step for Mansfield’s offense.
Mansfield will also take a huge hit on defense, and lose one of the best pound-for-pound defensive players in all of District 4 in Gaven Sexauer.
Sexauer was not only a devastating tackler, racking up 132 on the season, but also a playmaker who would be found constantly forcing turnovers and making the correct plays at nearly every junction.
The senior had four tackles for loss and was huge in the turnover battle for the Panthers this season.
He was able to grab two interceptions from the linebacker spot and forced two fumbles, recovering four and blocking a field goal this season.
His ability to run sideline-to-sideline will be a gaping hole for the Mansfield team to fill next season as Sexauer was one of the most consistent run-fill linebackers in the area.
Mansfield will lose six total seniors while returning everyone else on their roster for the 2022 season.