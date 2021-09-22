The North Penn-Mansfield football team (1-3) traveled to Troy on Friday, Sept. 17 but were unable to put any points on the board as they were blanked by the Troy Trojans (3-1) by a score of 35-0.
Troy would open the game up behind a tenacious run game and used it to punch in two scores in the first quarter to put the Mansfield team down 14-0.
They would continue to pound the rock in the second quarter as they added one more touchdown in the half to push their advantage to 21-0.
Troy would finish off the game in the fourth quarter with two final touchdowns that would bring the score to its final count of 35-0.
Mansfield struggled to get things going on offense in the contest with the run game completely stifled as they had 24 attempts for just 79 yards on the day.
Senior Cameron Fabian was the bright spot in the group as he handled 10 touches for 42 yards.
Kohen Lehman added 24 yards on seven carries while quarterback Karson Dominick added two carries for three yards and Gaven Sexauer added five carries for 10 yards as well.
Passing was even tougher for the Mansfield team in the loss, as Dominick struggled on the day to find openings and completed 6-16 passes for 20 yards and two interceptions as the Troy defense was suffocating in the loss.
The receivers were also led by Favian who had a team-high three catches for 21 yards.
Despite the loss, there were some bright spots for the Mansfield team, as their defense was led by another impressive day from senior linebacker Sexauer who was a one-man wrecking crew racking up an impressive 19 tackles with one being for loss.
Sexauer has been the rock of the group on defense, and so far this season has racked up an outstanding 38 tackles to set himself apart as one of the best defensive players in not only the area, but the entire Northern Tier League.
Fabian added nine tackles and Lehman had eight for the defense but they were unable to hold the rushing attack of Troy in check as they dropped their third game of the season and the second game in a row.
Mansfield will look to bounce back as their opponent this week is the winless Towanda Black Knights (0-4) who will have to travel to Blossburg to take on the Panthers on their home field.
The game is set for Friday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.