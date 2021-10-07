The NP-Mansfield Panthers football team (3-3) picked up their second straight win of the 2021-2022 season as they completely dominated Midd-West (0-6) on Friday, Oct. 1 by a score of 35-14 and have clawed back to an 0.500 record after a 1-3 start to the year.
The offense saw a second straight week of impressive play, as they racked up 331 total yards where sophomore quarterback Karson Dominick had a huge break-out game where he tossed a career-high four touchdowns going 10-14 on the night with 142 yards in an extremely precise performance.
On the ground, Mansfield’s rumbling running back Kohen Lehman had another incredible day as he racked up 132 yards on just 19 carries while scoring one touchdown and hauling in two catches for 16 yards.
Lehman has now racked up 471 total yards on the ground (323 in his past two games) and has four touchdowns over that span while averaging an incredible 9.5 yards per carrying during that span.
During the game, Mansfield got on the board first with Lehman catching a pass from Dominick from 16-yards out to give them a 7-0 lead with 4:51 remaining in the first quarter.
Dominick would strike again in the second quarter, this time finding wideout Sammy Lawrence for a 16-yard strike that gave the Panthers a 14-0 lead with 10:51 left in the half.
Dominick would then find Fabian two minutes later for his third touchdown of the half as the speedy-back took the pass 26 yards for the score giving Mansfield a 21-0 lead.
Midd-West would finally get on the board in the waning moments of the first half as running back Christian Register would punch in a one-yard score with 12 seconds left, but it was all Panthers as they controlled the game and possessed a 21-7 lead at the break.
Mansfield would continue to roll in the third quarter, as Fabian would get his second touchdown of the night on a 28-yard touchdown from Dominick.
Lehman would put the final nail in the coffin with a 28-yard run in the final 10 seconds of the third quarter to push their lead to 35-7.
Midd-West would tack on one more touchdown at the end of the third quarter on a one-yard run from Austin Doorman with 4:12 remaining, but it was too little too late as the Panthers claimed their third win of the year by a final count of 35-14.
For the receivers, Fabian led the charge as he caught five passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns with an interception as well.
Lawrence had one catch for a touchdown and also an interception, while Wyatt Wesneski added two catches for 42 yards as well.
Gaven Sexauer also added eight carries for 44 yards while also playing his normally impressive day on defense for the Panthers.
Mansfield now has a tall-task ahead of them, as they take on the 4-2 Athens Wildcats on the road on Friday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. who are coming off a 46-6 thumping of Wyalusing this past week.