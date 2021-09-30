BLOSSBURG — The NP-Mansfield Panthers football team (2-3) was able to bounce back after a tough, two-game slide and picked up a convincing 34-7 win over the winless Towanda Black Knights (0-5) where they pounded out an impressive 244 yards on the ground headline by a monster, 191-yard, three-touchdown performance from junior Kohen Lehman.
The game started out with neither team finding much success on their first few possessions, with both Mansfield and Towanda trading punts early.
Towanda would get themselves down all the way to one-yard line at one point, but a gritty fourth down stop turned it over and thwarted their chance to gain an early lead.
With the score tied and neither team moving the ball very effectively, it would all change after Towanda coughed the ball up on the 50-yard line on a fumble that gave new life to the Panthers offense.
Two plays after the fumble, Lehman would put on a few moves and find nothing but grass in front of him as he scored his first of three touchdowns which were all from over 30-yards out on the day with just over two minutes left in the first quarter and gave the Panthers a 7-0 lead.
In the second quarter, Mansfield took over and after forcing yet another Towanda punt on defense and Lehman would once again score a long touchdown, this time from 37 yards out where he took the ball up the teeth of the defense to push their lead to 13-0 early in the second frame.
After both teams were unable to get on the board for the remainder of the quarter, senior Cameron Fabian would make a huge play, running a wheel route down the right sideline leaving his defender in the dust as sophomore quarterback Karson Dominick found Fabian in stride down the sideline for a 43-yard strike with 1:46 left in the half that pushed their advantage to 20-0, a score they would take into the halftime break.
Towanda would threaten the Mansfield lead early in the second half as they were able to finally get on the board with Rhyan West breaking free for a big 32-yard touchdown with 8:30 left in the third quarter, but the Mansfield defense would step up and not allow another score for the remainder of the contest.
The Mansfield team would respond minutes later, and after a punt, Towanda would throw a pass on a short out route near the left sideline that Fabian would read immediately, step in front of and take the interception all the way in for a score as Mansfield seemed to deliver the knockout blow on the Black Knights with 5:58 left in the third quarter.
Lehman would continue to rumble in the third quarter as the running back would score his second 50-yard touchdown of the day in the final minute of the fourth quarter to push the score to its final mark of 34-7.
Lehman finished his day with 199 yards and three touchdowns on just 19 carries, with 137 of those yards coming on his three touchdown runs alone, and averaged an absurd 12.7 yards per attempt on the day.
He also added a catch for five yards while adding a strong day defensively with seven tackles, and one tackle for loss in the win.
Despite a slew of drops in the first half of the contest, sophomore quarterback Karson Dominick was able to carve out a strong day as he went 8-18 with 99 yards and a touchdown.
Fabian added 33 yards on the ground while also catching one pass for 43 yards and a touchdown and also had an interception returned for a touchdown on the day as well.
Junior Sammy Lawrence turned in a team-high in receptions with four and turned those into 29 yards in the Mansfield win.
Senior Gaven Sexuaer was once again a beast from the linebacker spot for the Panthers, racking up a game-high 16 total tackles, one tackle for a loss and one interception on the day and continues to be one of the best tacklers and turnover creators that Mansfield has on their front seven.
Also anchoring the front seven was junior Jacob Johnson, who got a great push throughout the day as Mansfield held Towanda to just seven points.
Johnson had two tackles for a loss while also adding eight total tackles in the effort.
Mansfield now has some positive momentum heading into the second half of the 2021-2022 season, and their next contest will be home against Midd-West at 7 p.m. with a chance to get themselves back to a 0.500 record on the year.