WAVERLY — The Northern Tier League hosted their annual Football Media Day on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at Shepherds Hill Country Club in Waverly, N.Y. to give coaches and players a chance to address the rest of the league and media regarding their upcoming seasons.
Tioga County had three teams in attendance with Wellsboro led by Head Coach Matt Hildebrand accompanied by quarterback Isaac Keane and wideout Ryan Sweet, Cowanesque Valley Head Coach Mike Schmitt accompanied by linebacker Mikey Sipps and offensive lineman Kade Sottalano and NP-Mansfield Head Coach Tom Dickinson accompanied by athlete Cameron Fabian and linebacker Gaven Sexauer.
Matt Hildebrand, who is entering his ninth season as the Wellsboro Hornets Head Coach, was happy to get a chance for his players to be recognized at the Media Day.
“This event is very important every year,” Hildebrand said when addressing the group. “It gets our players’ faces out there to college coaches and things like that.“
Hildebrand also expressed how much he is looking forward to getting the opportunity to play a regular, 10-game schedule in 2021, a sentiment shared by the majority of the coaches in attendance.
“We are looking forward to playing a full regular season and like everybody else said, having at least 10 games,” Hildebrand said.
The Wellsboro team returns all but eight players to their roster including a plethora of players who have seen extensive playing time in the past and are hoping to bounce back after a disappointing 3-3 season in 2020.
“We’re one of the most experienced teams in the NTL,” Keane said. “We bring in the best lineman crew that we have had in a long time. We still have Darryn Callahans and the Conner Adams players to throw to. So it will be a very balanced and experienced team this year.”
Another team returning a vast majority of their roster was the Cowanesque Valley Indians represented by Head Coach Schmitt and seniors Sottalano and Sipps.
“My first year, last year, was all about trying to create some consistency, and COVID threw a big spitball on that one,” Schmitt said. “This year is a chance for us to get into the weight room. I coached basketball and track and got to see all the athletes from different schools, But we are mostly looking forward to creating consistency this year.”
CV is another team that will return a vast majority of their starters in the 2021 season, losing only three seniors to graduation and returning a large chunk of their roster from last season.
They also will have a schedule change that boasts a much-improved opportunity to pick up some wins and try and turn the corner in the Indians program.
“We’re very confident,” Sottolano said. “We just do what we have to do, if we just work and listen and let things develop, I think we can be very good.”
The final team in attendance from the area was the NP-Mansfield Panthers football team lead by Dickinson, who is entering his 28th season at the helm for the program.
Unlike other area teams, Mansfield will be looking to some lesser-known names to help push the team to victory, but lineup mainstays Fabian and Sexauer were extremely impressed by what they have seen so far from their team.
“I feel like the younger guys are going to step up this season,” Fabian said. “We lost a lot of seniors, so I think we are going to surprise a lot of people.”
Mansfield lost a whopping 13 seniors, almost all who played significant time for the team in 2020 and will need to lean on some players with less experience to be successful in 2021.
“We lost a lot this year,” Dickinson said. “We’re like the building team that no one’s going to know about, but we’re excited.”
Mansfield is another team that will be dealing with a much different schedule in this upcoming season and will face tougher competition throughout District 4, a task that Dickinson thinks will help to improve his team.
“The positive is, this has always worked out for us,” Dickinson said. “I felt we always had one of the toughest schedules in the NTL, but I felt that it’s prepared us to possibly get into the playoffs and make a little run, and we have. So when the Bald Eagle Area game was offered I said yeah. Line Mountain is always tough and Midwest, we don’t know a lot about it, but have a new coach… So having those tough games I think is just going to prepare us better.”
The NTL football season kicks off on Aug. 27 with the Wellsboro Hornets traveling to Montoursville for a 7 p.m. kickoff, CV traveling to South Williamsport with a 7 p.m. start, and Mansfield traveling to Canton on Saturday, Aug. 28 for a 1 p.m. game.
Look out for fall sports previews for each football team closer to the season.