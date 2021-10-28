The NP-Mansfield football team (5-4) came out of their Saturday, Oct. 23 contest against the CMVT Rams (0-7) with a monstrous 41-0 victory that was spearheaded by a five-touchdown day from junior Kohen Lehman as Mansfield scored early and often in their fifth win of the 2021 season.
Lehman, who normally does a majority of his touchdown-scoring on offense for the Mansfield team, put on a clinic from the linebacker position for his team, as he was able to return not one, but two interceptions in the first quarter alone for his team to open up the scoring.
Lehman would get his first with just over seven minutes remaining in the first quarter as he stepped in front of a short pass and saw nothing but green grass in front of him for a 38-yard touchdown.
Minutes later, Lehman would once again make a house call as he took another pass the distance, this time from nearly 50 yards, to give Mansfield a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
But the scoring wasn’t over yet for the Mansfield team in the first half, as they got their first score of the second quarter just minutes in on yet another Lehman touchdown, this time on the ground, to push their lead to 21-0.
With Lehman accounting for thee touchdowns already in the game, running-mate Cameron Fabian would get a touchdown as well as he found the endzone on a punt return from 80 yards out and the CMVT looked hapless in the first half with Mansfield doing nearly anything they wanted throughout the day.
Lehman would score one more time in the half for his fourth score of the day, giving his team a 34-0 lead at the break.
With the score lopsided, Mansfield would take their foot off the gas in the second half, but not before Lehman would notch his fifth touchdown of the afternoon on a 35-yard scamper to bring the score to its final count of 41-0.
Mansfield was able to impose their will on the CMVT team, especially on defense, where they forced four turnovers and scored two touchdowns including a special teams touchdown that accounted for 21 of their 41 points in the game.
Sophomore quarterback Karson Dominick wasn’t asked to do much with his team completely blanking their opponent defensively, but still completed 10-14 passes for 87 yards and an interception.
The running game was led by Lehman who scored three times on the ground while racking up 112 yards on just six carries and scored every other time he touched the ball on a running play.
Fabian added 16 yards while Troy Dickinson racked up 22 yards as well as the team combined for 152 yards on just 22 carries on the night.
Sammy Lawrence was the top target for quarterback Dominick during the win as he corralled four catches for a team-high 49 yards while Wyatt Wesneski added two catches for 17 yards and Fabian hauled in three passes for 21 yards.
Senior captain Gaven Sexauer was once again a terror on defense, racking up a total of 17 tackles on the day and anchoring the front seven for the Mansfield team while Lehman was able to do his damage in coverage with his two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns.
Dickinson was also able to add nine tackles for the Panthers in a dominant defensive performance.
Mansfield got a chance to tune-up before the biggest matchup of the year as they will host their rival Wellsboro Hornets (4-3) as they look to defend the Morton F. Jones Trophy on Friday, Oct. 29 in Blossburg.
Last season, Mansfield won a thriller in Wellsboro by a score of 17-14 to open the season to claim their stake in the trophy.