The North Penn-Mansfield Panthers (0-1) were unable to pick up a win in their season opener on the road against the Canton Warriors (1-0) on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. as they fell big by a score of 48-7.
Canton came out of the gates strong and hung 35 points on the Panthers in the first half while Mansfield was unable to get on the board.
Canton opened the game up with a score in the first quarter by Michael Davis with 4:52 left remaining in the frame to give them a 7-0 lead.
Canton would then score 28 more points in the second quarter with quarterback Cooper Kitchen running one score in from two yards out, Bailey Ferguson scoring from seven yards out, and Riley Parker taking a punt return 54 yards to the house as they built up a substantial 35-0 lead in the first half.
In the second half, Canton would continue to extend their lead as Kitchen scored his second touchdown of the day, this time through the air, he connected with Austin Allen on a 31-yard score. After their first missed extra point of the day the Warriors secured a 41-point advantage with only 34 seconds left in the frame.
Parker would score his second touchdown of the day as well in the fourth quarter, and ran in the final score for the Warriors offense from 12-yards out to bring the Canton team to their final count of 48 points.
Mansfield would finally get their first touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter as sophomore quarterback Karson Dominick recorded his first-ever varsity touchdown on a seven-yard pass to senior Eli Shaw. Caiden Alexander was able to connect on the field to push the game to its final score of 48-7.
In a tough matchup against one of the presumed front-runners for the Northern Tier League Title, the Mansfield offense had their struggles as they were only able to rack up 178 yards of total offense on the day.
Dominick had a solid day despite the loss, completing 20 of his 23 attempts for 148 yards and a touchdown.
The running game is where the Mansfield team struggled the most, as they were only able to receive 30 yards off of 23 carries (less than two yards per touch) in the contest as the Canton defense was suffocating throughout.
Runningback Kohen Lehman was the only player to eclipse double-digit rushing in the contest as he compiled a team-high 21 yards on a team-high 10 carries.
Senior Cameron Fabian caught a game-high eight passes in the contest for 34 yards, while Sammy Lawrence had five receptions for 53 yards and Shaw caught the team’s lone touchdown while adding five catches for 43 yards as well.
Tanner Kolb and Wyatt Wesneski both had one catch as well on the day.
Defensively, Mansfield will need to tighten things up in the front seven going into next week, as they allowed 311 yards on 37 carries while scoring five times on the ground during the win.
Canton had seven rushers eclipse the 30-yard mark with Wes Bellows leading the way in yards with seven carries for 76 yards.
Kitchen ran the ball seven times for 54 yards and a touchdown while completing 2-6 passes for 35 yards and a touchdown, while Parker added seven rushes for 42 yards, a touchdown and a punt return touchdown.
Davis led the way for the Warriors in rushing touchdowns as he recorded two scores on four carries for 36 yards.
Mansfield will look to bounce back in week two as they open up their home stadium on Friday, Sept. 3 in Blossburg with another tough matchup against the Wyalusing Rams (1-0) who are coming off a 64-0 dismantling of Montrose in their season-opener.