After recording his third straight game with multiple touchdowns and over 100 yards through the air and on the ground, Mansfield University sprint football freshman Cahsid Raymond was named Collegiate Sprint Football League’s (CSFL) Offensive Player and Rookie of the Week, announced by the conference office on Monday afternoon, Oct. 4.
Raymond has won the conference’s Rookie of the Week honor every week in 2021 and now has his second Offensive Player of the Week through three weeks.
The freshman signal caller is worth price of admission, creating highlight reels and getting fans out of their seats every time he touches the football.
Raymond is rewriting the program record book every time he steps on the field, and is on pace to break every rushing and passing record through three weeks of the season.
Raymond has a touchdown of over 50 yards in every game and has thrown and rushed for over 100 yards in each contest. Through the first two games of his career, Raymond has an unprecedented 574 yards passing, 464 yards rushing and 11 total touchdowns.
Leading the Mounties to a 31-14 victory over Chestnut Hill, Raymond finished 15-of-29 for 171 yards and two scores through the air, while adding 138 yards and a touchdown on the ground on 13 carries. Raymond’s biggest play was a 60-yard touchdown scamper that was stopped dead in the back field three different times before the rookie broke multiple tackles and found a crease to leave the defense in the dust.
Raymond has led the Mounties to a 2-1, 1-0 CSFL North start and will look to carry that momentum into back-to-back CSFL North games.
The Mounties travel to Sparkill, N.Y. to take on Saint Thomas Aquinas College (STAC) in CSFL North action at 7 p.m. on Friday night, Oct. 8.