Kicking off his career with back-to-back record-breaking performances earned Mansfield University sprint football freshman quarterback Cahsid Raymond his second straight Collegiate Sprint Football League (CSFL) Rookie of the Week honor, the conference office announced on Monday afternoon, Sept. 27.
Raymond now has three conference weekly award honors through just two weeks to open his career. Raymond was named CSFL Offensive Player and Rookie of the Week following the Mountaineers, 48-3 victory over Cornell University in week one.
Raymond did everything in his power to will the Mounties to victory on Homecoming Weekend against Penn, going over the 200-yard mark through the air and on the ground.
Raymond completed 17-of-21 passes for 235 yards and two scores and was picked off once. Raymond added 200 yards and two touchdowns on the ground on 15 carries. The gunslinger had a long of 47 through the air and 64 on the ground. Through the first two games of his career, Raymond has an unprecedented 403 yards passing, 355 yards rushing and eight total touchdowns.
The Mounties have a total of four weekly awards through the first two weeks with freshman defensive back Nakiem Scott making up the fourth award after he won Defensive Player of the Week in week one.
The Mounties hit the road for the first time this season when they travel to Chestnut Hill College on Friday, Oct. 1 for a 7 p.m. kick-off.