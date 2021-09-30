MANSFIELD – Freshman Cahsid Raymond went over 200 yards through the air and on the ground to lead the Mansfield University sprint football team, but University of Pennsylvania scored twice in every quarter in route to a 55-28 non-conference victory on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Karl Van Norman Field. The game concluded the athletics’ portion of Mansfield University’s 2021 Homecoming Weekend.
Mansfield and Pennsylvania both move to 1-1 overall on the year.
Raymond completed 17-of-21 passes for 235 yards and two scores and was picked off once. Raymond added 200 yards and two touchdowns on the ground on 15 carries. The gunslinger had a long of 47 through the air and 64 on the ground. Through the first two games of his career, Raymond has an unprecedented 403 yards passing, 355 yards rushing and eight total touchdowns.
Penn scored the first three touchdowns of the game to build an early 21-0 advantage with just over nine minutes to go in the second.
However, Raymond struck for his first touchdown of the game when he took a read option 64 yards to the house to cut the deficit to 14.
The Quakers answered with another touchdown late in the second, but the Mounties cut the lead back to 14 when Raymond found freshman Bryan Bogaczyk in the back of the endzone to open the third quarter.
The teams traded scores over the ensuing eight minutes, highlighted by Raymond’s second rushing touchdown of the day, to make it 35-21 late in the third.
However, as they did all night long, Penn had an answer and scored three out of the final four touchdowns to put the game out of reach.
The Mounties final touchdown came with just over nine minutes remaining when Raymond found senior Eugene Haynes on a 3-yard pass for pay dirt.
The Mounties matched the Quakers in first downs (25-25), went neck-and-neck in total yards (506-475), while averaging over a yard more per play. However, the Mounties finished with seven penalties for 139 yards and could not recover.
Bogaczyk had his best game of his freshman campaign, scampering for 53 yards on 15 carries, while adding three receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown. Freshman LaTrenton Randle (67 yards), sophomore Isaiah Grunden (56 yards) and Haynes (54 yards) all hauled in four passes, with Haynes adding a touchdown.
Junior Matt Robert led the team in tackles for the second straight game, finishing with 12 (nine solo, three ast.). Freshman Gage Aumick also finished with double-digit tackles, bringing down 10 Quakers. Senior Kayin Berger and freshman Marvens Ravix each added five tackles. Sophomore Kade Showers recovered a fumble.
Freshman kicker Logan Shull remained perfect on the year on extra points, finishing 4-for-4. Sophomore Marcus Melle had an impressive day punting, finishing with a 37.7 average and a long of 40.
LaQuan McKever led an explosive Quaker ground attack, rushing 28 times for 153 yards and adding three scores. Andrew Paolini was extremely consistent for Penn at quarterback, completing 13-of-21 passes for 270 yards and four touchdowns. Jake Inserra led the Quaker defense with a game-high 16 tackles.
The Mounties hit the road for the first time this season when they travel to Chestnut Hill College on Friday, Oct. 1 for a 7 p.m. kick-off.