Freshman phenom Cahsid Raymond was named Collegiate Sprint Football League’s (CSFL) Offensive Player and Rookie of the Year to highlight a group of 10 Mansfield University athletes who earned All-CSFL honors, the conference office announced on Wednesday morning, Dec. 1.
The Mountaineers, headlined by an unprecedented six first-year players, were just one all-conference honoree shy of setting a program-record for the second straight year.
“I am so proud of this very talented group of student-athletes,” All-Time sprint football coaching wins leader John Evans said. “This group is young and hungry and will return to help us fight for the CSFL Title next season.”
Raymond was the lone Mountaineer to earn All-CSFL 1st-Team on offense, while senior Chase Moser (Defensive Line) and Kayin Berger (Defensive Back) and junior Matt Robert (Linebacker) were named to the Defensive 1st-Team.
Senior Holden Meyers and freshmen Ethan Wilson and LaTrenton Randle landed on the All-CSFL 2nd-Team offense, while a trio of rookies in Gage Aumick, Kendall Smith Jr. and Nick Ziegler earned Honorable Mention Honors on defense.
Raymond brings home the first ever Offensive Player of the Year honor in Mountaineer sprint football history, while securing the fourth straight Rookie of the Year award for the team.
“Cahsid is a once in a lifetime type talent and we are fortunate to have him lead our offense and team,” Evans said. “This is his award to keep over the next three years and I am excited to see him get back to work.”
Raymond earned CSFL Rookie of the Week four times and Offensive Player of the Week three times to help the Mounties set a program-record with 13 total conference weekly awards.
Raymond dazzled on the ground and through the air all season, finishing in the top-10 in the program record book in rushing touchdowns (1st, 11), rushing attempts (3rd, 112) and rushing touchdowns in a game (three) in a single-season.
Raymond is also in the top-ten for rushing yards in a game after scampering for 199, 192 and 163 yards in three different outings. His long runs of 80, 69, 65 and 64 are all in the top-ten for longest rush in a game.
Raymond matched his effort on the ground with a dominate passing attack, breaking the record for longest completion (83 yards) and is now fifth in passing yards in a game (253) and season (1,210) and is second in completion percentage in a single-game (81.6) and fifth for a season (52.12).
The rookie rushed for over 100 yards in four games and threw for over 200 yards three times, while scoring multiple touchdowns in all but two games. Raymond led the Mounties to a season-high 66 points in a win over Alderson Broaddus, where he completed 16-of-24 passes for 253 yards and threw two scores, while rushing 13 times for 74 yards and another three scores.
Berger notched his second straight All-CSFL Honor of his career after being named Honorable Mention Defensive Lineman as a junior.
In his first season as a full-time starting defensive back after playing on the defensive line as a junior, Berger led the team and was tied for first in the conference with a career-high four interceptions. Berger finished his senior season with four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, four tackles for loss and 36 total tackles (30 solo).
The Reading, Pa. native picked off a total of three passes in victories over Chestnut Hill and St. Thomas Aquinas before adding his fourth INT in the final game of his career against Caldwell.
Robert notched his second straight season with an All-CSFL honor after being named to the 1st-Team Defense following his freshman season.
Despite missing a game, Robert racked up the most tackles on the team and the third most in the conference with 68 (second in program-history) during a dominate junior season. Robert averaged nearly 10 tackles per game, while 42 of his take downs came in solo fashion. Robert made 7.5 tackles for loss, totaling 32 yards, and added a pass breakup. His 42 solo tackles landed him fourth all-time in Mountaineer single-season history, one tackle shy of his 43 recorded in 2019.
Robert’s 85 career solo tackles are already good enough for seventh all-time in program-history, while his 130 total tackles rank eighth.
Moser, who has been named All-CSFL during every season of his Mountaineer career, brings home 1st-Team honors for the second straight season on the defensive line. Moser was named Honorable-Mention as a freshman.
Moser finished his senior season third on the team in tackles with 44 and fourth in solo tackles with 25. Moser recorded 2.5 sacks for a net loss of 20 yards, while also picking off a pass, breaking up two passes and forcing a fumble.
Moser moved over to the offensive side of the ball for a play against Alderson-Broaddus, where he hauled in a seven-yard touchdown pass for the first score of his career.
Moser wraps up his standout career third all-time in program history in tackles for loss (31.0) and sacks (11.0).
Meyers and Wilson land on the All-CSFL 2nd-Team after powering the unit up front that led the Mountaineers to one of the most successful offensive seasons in program history. The duo paved the way for the offensive unit that finished third in the CSFL in total offense with 328.9 yards and 28.0 points per game. The Mountaineers scored 28 total touchdowns, with 17 coming on the ground and nine through the air.
The Mountaineers rushed for 162.4 yards per game and threw for 166.5 yards per game, while limiting their turnovers to 19.
Holden will go down as one of the best centers in Mountaineer sprint football history after joining the program with little experience as an offensive lineman.
Wilson stepped up as a leader on the offensive line and became Holden’s right-hand man throughout the season. Wilson can play all five spots on the line and will be an important piece to the group over the next three years.
Randle developed into the Mountaineers top receiver in 2021, finishing the season with a team-high 310 yards, 23 receptions, a long of 83 yards and a scored in eight games. Randle racked up 38.75 yards per game.
The Rotterdam, N.Y. native opened his collegiate career with a bang, taking an 83-yard pass from Raymond for the first score of his career. Randle hauled in five passes in three straight weeks, while securing 60 or more receiving yards during the opening three weeks of his career. Randle was second on the team in kick returns with seven for 127 yards.
Smith Jr. earned a pair of Defensive Player of the Week and one Rookie of the Week honor to highlight his breakout freshman campaign. In a two-week span, Smith Jr. brought home all three of his weekly honors after scoring two defensive touchdowns, picking off two passes and recovering a fumble. Smith Jr. finished the season with three interceptions, 2.5 sacks, 21 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss.
Ziegler finished third in the conference and first on the team with eight pass break ups to land on the Honorable Mention squad following his rookie season. Ziegler tied the program-record for pass breakups in a single season.
Ziegler finished the season with 29 total tackles from his cornerback position, while also intercepting a pass during eight starts. The Southern Columbia graduate had a pass breakup during the first six games of the season, including a season high in his debut in a win over Cornell University.
The Mounties (4-4 overall, 2-2 CSFL North) finished .500 or better for back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history.
Playing alongside 1st-Team linebacker Robert, Aumick developed into a reliable defender for the Mountaineers in the center of the defensive unit. Aumick was second on the team to Robert in total tackles, finishing with 47, including 35 solo. Aumick also recorded 3.5 tackles for loss, while braking up four passes and recovering two fumbles.
The Cuddebackville, N.Y. native recorded five or more solo tackles in four games, including a season-high of nine against University of Pennsylvania.
Nine of the ten athletes have the option to return to the program after missing the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.