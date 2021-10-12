After throwing and rushing for over 200 yards on Saturday, freshman Cahsid Raymond was named Collegiate Sprint Football League Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season and Rookie of the Week for the fourth straight week, the conference office announced on Monday, Oct. 11.
Raymond willed the Mounties to a thrilling 35-29 triple overtime CSFL North victory over Saint Thomas Aquinas College (STAC).
The Mounties improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the CSFL North to remain in a tie for first place in their side of the league.
Raymond continues to rack up the yards both through the air and on the ground, totaling 444 yards and three touchdowns in MUs’ 35-29 overtime victory over STAC on Saturday.
The walking highlight found pay dirt three times on the ground in the victory, while adding 220 rushing yards and 204 passing yards. Raymond opened the game with a 69-yard touchdown scamper, notching four straight games with a 50-yard or more run.
Through four weeks, Raymond has 678 yards on the ground with eight touchdowns and 781 yards on the ground with six scores. All on pace to shatter program-records.
Raymond has brought home Rookie of the Week during all five weeks, while earning his third Offensive Player honor for the third time in four weeks. Both are the most in a season by a Mountaineer sprint football player.
The Mounties host Army on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. at Karl Van Norman Field. The athletic department is teaming up with the American Cancer Society in part of a special Crucial Catch Saturday to raise awareness and remind everyone that Cancer Hasn't Stopped.