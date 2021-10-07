T he Mansfield University Student-Athlete Advisory Committee is welcoming former New England Patriot Pro Bowler Tony Collins to Decker Gymnasium on Sunday, Oct. 24 to speak about his new book “Turning My Mess into a Message”.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the presentation set to begin at 6:30.
Tickets to the event are $10 per person and $20 per person to include a signed copy of Collins’ book. MU students are free with proof of a University I.D.
Collins will be speaking about his new release, which emphasizes the importance of our actions and how precious the lives we live are. Tony will talk about his own struggles and how it made him the person he is today.
“This event is important to show student-athletes, and others who attend that while our lives may be hard at times, there is a place in this world for everyone,” SAAC president and Mansfield softball student-athlete Hannah Swartz said. “This event will also showcase the importance of mental health, helping ourselves and others.”
A standout on the East Carolina University football team, Collins was a second-round pick of the New England Patriots in the 1981 NFL Draft. Selected to the 1983 Pro Bowl for his standout play at running back, Collins played in Super Bowl XX with the Patriots. Collins finished his nine-year career with 4, 647 rushing yards, 2, 356 receiving yards and 44 touchdowns in 103 games played as a member of the Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins.
For more information call 717-576 – 7164