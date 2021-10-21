MANSFIELD — On a fourth down and 11 deep in enemy territory down by a score of 19-14 and 7:14 remaining in the game, the NP-Mansfield Panthers (4-3) football team was saved here Friday, Oct. 15 by an incredible play from Homecoming King Gaven Sexauer who scored the go-ahead touchdown to propel his team to an eventual 20-19 homecoming-victory over the Line Mountain Eagles (0-7).
“That play is called Mercedes, it’s one of my favorite plays in our playbook,” Sexauer said. “It’s a good man-coverage beater. I started running my route and there was like two or three guys covering. One was close and Karson (Dominick) just threw the ball perfectly where it needed to be. I turned and I was in the endzone and was stoked.”
On the first drive for the Panthers, they would strike quickly on their second play as Kohen Lehman bounced off a tackler to the outside, left sideline where he would erupt for a 57-yard touchdown run just 45 seconds into the first quarter.
After a made extra point by Caiden Alexander, the Panthers held an early 7-0 lead.
Though it looked like Mansfield might just jump all over their winless opponent early, they were hosting a Line Mountain team who despite their record, boasted a team that played a strong brand of football, relying on the option read to find gaps in the Mansfield defense.
“They played a good game,” NP-Mansfield Head Coach Tom Dickinson said of the Line Mountain team. “They came up here and battled us and I think our kids weren’t as prepared for it in the beggining. Once we settled in after that blown coverage for a touchdown, we played well. Once you take that away, I’m sure the stats don’t show it but the defense played well. We got turnovers when they needed it.”
The teams would trade punts before the Line Mountain offense would methodically chip their way down the field running the ball with Eagle’s running back Nolan Baumert ripping off some nice runs during the stretch as they pushed down to the Mansfield 30-yard line.
After using the run game to get themselves down the field, Line Mountain would deliver a strike from quarterback Aiden Herb to receiver Blake Readinger who was completely unchecked in the secondary as the Eagles tied the game up with 3:31 left in the first quarter at seven apeice.
Line Mountain would force a punt once again and subsequently drive the ball down the field on their next possession, but were unable to connect on a short field goal that would have given them the lead.
They would redeem their effort on their next drive after forcing another punt for the Mansfield offense, and this time find paydirt on a 46-yard drive that was capped off on an option keeper from Readinger and gave the Eagles a 13-7 lead with 10:31 remaining in the first half.
After failing to get things going on their previous few possessions, Mansfield would get their second big play of the game from Lehman.
Lehman would find his way out of the backfield on a wheel right down the right side of the field, where sophomore quarterback would throw an absolute beauty of a pass as his running back would catch it in stride and stroll into the endzone to lift his team to a 14-13 lead, one that would hold until the second half.
After ending strong in the first half, it was Line Mountain who would come out and throw the first punch in the third quarter.
The Eagles would put together a nice drive together to open the half, and the running game would continue to churn out yards as they used some big gainers on the ground that was capped off by a 29-yard touchdown from Baumert that would give his team a 19-14 advantage with just over nine minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Both teams would struggle throughout the remainder of the third, and it wasnt until the midway through the fourth quarter that either team would find any traction.
After a Line Mountain missed field goal that would have extended their lead, Mansfield would take over on their own 20-yard line with 10 minutes remaining.
On a pivotal fourth down, Dominick was able to find Wyatt Wesneski on a pivotal fourth and inches play, and it seemed like momentum was going back into Mansfield’s direction.
But just moments later, a fumble on the snap exchange would give the ball back to Line Mountain at about midfield.
Line Mountain looked like they had new life, but in an instant on the very next play, Line Mountain would cough it back up and give the Panthers a second chance on their drive.
Lehman would pick up big yards on two straight runs that would push the ball down the 20-yard line and a first down.
After Mansfield couldn’t get anything going on their first three downs, Dominick would call Sexauer’s number on the most important play of the game.
Sexauer would jump up near the left sideline with a defender draped on him, spin in mid-air, make the catch and then stroll into the endzone on fourth and 11 to give his team a 20-14 lead with 7:18 remaining.
“When I saw it, I thought it was overthrown to an underneath guy,” Dickinson said. “And then all of a sudden he snags it out of the air. I mean, the kid is a player, Gaven worked his butt off this year and he’s given us everything. Good for him to get that on homecoming and be king too.”
The Panthers would miss on the two-point conversion, and would now need to hold the Eagles offense in check if they wanted to escape with a win.
On the next possession, cornerback Alex Davis would all but seal the game, making an excellent play on the ball for the lone interception on the day for Mansfield to give the Panthers the ball back.
Mansfield would fumble it back on their next possession, but their defense would hold on their next stand while Cameron Fabian would get the final first down to finish off the comeback win and move them back to 0.500 on the year in a 20-19 win.
During the win, the Mansfield offense got another strong day from Lehman who had 15 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown on the ground while also picking up 60 yards on two catches and a touchdown through the air.
Sexauer did a bit of everything in the win, coming up with a game-high 15 tackles, chipping in 12 rushing years and also adding 21 yards receiving and the game-winning touchdown while also being named Homecoming King during halftime.
Quarterback Dominick was able to throw the ball effectively during the win as well, completing 10-20 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns in the air and 14 yards on the ground while a handful of drops on the evening that would have boosted those numbers heavily.
“It’s a lot of sitting before the game and halftime getting everything set up,” Dominck said of his first varsity homecoming start. “Everybody is just so excited. We came out a little flat to go in and after halftime, but we put it together and were able to pick up the dub.”
Fabian added 53 yards on just nine touches, while Wesnesky added four catches for 32 yards as well.
The offense showed flashes of being explosive, but it will be important for the team to clean up their mistakes and put everything together heading into their final stretch of games this season.
“We have shown how our offense can be,” Dominick said. “We have so many weapons. When we throw the ball around we have so many guys who can break one at any time. Kohen can break one down the sidelines, Sammy (Lawrence) can get us a first down and we’re going to keep rolling.”
Talon Kolb also added one catch as well for the Mansfield offense.
On defense, freshman Davis made a huge intercpetion to go along with two pass breakups, while both Sexauer and J.J. Johnson recorded sacks for the Mansfield defense who bended at times during the game but were able to not break.
Mansfield’s next contest is on the road on Saturday, Oct. 23 as they travel to Bloomsburg to take on the winless CMVT team for afternoon kickoff at 1 p.m.
“We have to finish 3-0,” Dickinson said on finishing the season. Then we can make the playoffs. With CMVT, we can’t assume anything going in there because, these guys (Line Mountain), they hadn’t won a game and they played their butts off. So we got to take care of business next Saturday and Saturday’s are tough to play.”