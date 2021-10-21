The Wellsboro Hornets football team (3-3) were a bit shorthanded coming into their Friday, Oct. 15 matchup against the Towanda Black Knights (1-6) but were still able to use an impressive defensive effort that forced five turnovers in a 24-6 victory and moved back to .500 on the year.
The Rams would get on the board first in the contest, with Blake Morningstar finding one of his favorite targets in Jake Bruyn for a touchdown with less than seven minutes left in the first quarter, but it would be the last time they would find paydirt as they took their first and only lead of the day at 6-0.
The Wellsboro defense would tighten up for the remainder of the contest, and completely blank Towanda as they took control of the game.
The defense was led by an outstanding performance from junior defensive end Cam Brought, who had 16 tackles on the night including a sack that helped to control the line of scrimmage for the Hornets win.
They also got an impressive effort in the secondary, with Isaac Keane pulling in two interceptions on the night for his team while also adding six tackles on the night.
The Wellsboro offense would start to get things going near the end of the first quarter, and after being held scoreless for the first seven minutes of the contest Kenan Keck was able to break free on a 19-yard scamper. Kicker Jack Poirier was able to connect on the extra point to gain the lead, something that they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the night.
Poirier would get another field goal to go at the midway point of the second quarter to push their lead to 10-6 at the half.
In the third quarter, neither team would find the endzone but Wellsboro would put things away in the fourth as Keane would add to his impressive defensive day with a one-yard touchdown run with 6:50 remaining to push their lead to 17-6.
They would cap off their night with Keane finding one of his favorite targets in Ryan Sweet for a 30-yard score that would bring the game to its final count of 3:27 and give the Hornets their third win of the year and keep their playoff hopes alive down the stretch of their season.
Keane finished his day strong throwing the ball and ended with a 5-21 day with 160 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also added 18 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown and accounted for all three of the Wellsboro touchdowns.
Wellsboro struggled to run the ball in the win but was led by Kanan Keck with 29 yards and a touchdown while Dallas Shutz had a team-high 33 yards. Darryn Callahan had just five carries for 11 yards as well for the Hornets.
With only five completed passes, Sweet was able to do most of the damage for his team and caught a team-high three balls for 81 yards while Spencer Wetzel was able to grab one pass for 19 yards as well.
The Wellsboro defense was the true star of the show, and with some key players out they were able to hold the Rams to just 59 yards rushing on 21 attempts and just 189 yards passing while forcing five turnovers.
The game sets up an important matchup between Northern Tier League Small School teams as they will be hosting the 5-3 Athens Wildcats on Friday, Oct. 22 with a chance to make a statement and move closer to securing a D4 Playoff spot.