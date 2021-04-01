Mansfield University Sprint Football Head Coach John Evans announced the annual 7-on-7 tournament will be held on Saturday, June 19 at Karl Van Norman Field.
The tournament is limited to 14 teams on a first-come first-serve basis and will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., guaranteeing each team five games.
The cost is $175 per team – online registration is available at the link above and by visiting gomounties.com. Registration will open on Monday, April 12.
New this year, Evans will be inviting college coaches to attend the event to provide guidance and evaluation of players in attendance.
The Mountaineers have over a dozen players on their current roster that attended the annual 7-on-7 tournament in the past.
Loyalsock Township High School defeated Silver Oak High School for the championship the last time the event was held in 2019.
For more information contact John Evans, Head Football Coach at 570-662-4461 or at jevans@mansfield.edu.