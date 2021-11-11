The Mansfield University sprint football team fell to Caldwell University, 51-6, in Collegiate Sprint Football League (CSFL) North action on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 6 at Karl Van Norman Field.
The Mounties honored seniors Eugene Haynes, Deundray Andrews, Robert Jackson, Chase Moser, Brandon Dejesus, Kayin Berger, Joey Delgardo, Shaquan Jones, Tim Banks, Jason Reed, Holden Meyers, Paige Whitfield, Conlin Wysocki and Dylan Beebe prior to the start of the contest for their contributions to the sprint football program and Mansfield University.
The Mounties fall to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the CSFL North, while the Cougars improve to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the conference to secure second-place behind Army West Point.
The Mounties finish .500 or better in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history.
On the afternoon, the Mounties bit themselves in the foot with 11 turnovers, six coming through the air and three on the ground. Five of the Mountaineers’ first six drives ended in a turnover, resulting in 28 Caldwell points.
The Mounties lone touchdown came on a 42-yard pass from freshman Cahsid Raymond to junior Myante Dayton as time expired to end the first half.
The Mountaineers limited the Cougars to nine points in the second half, all coming in the fourth quarter, but the lead proved insurmountable.
Raymond finished 6-of-20 for 115 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions through the air, while adding a team-high 71 yards on 16 attempts on the ground. Freshman Dominic Cherry finished second on the team in rushing with 52 yards on 10 attempts, with a long of 19. Drayton finished with two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown, junior Marley Warfield had a reception of 38 yards and Haynes hauled in two passes for 30 yards to lead the Mountaineer receivers.
Berger finished his Mountaineer career in style, notching his team-leading fourth interception, while adding five solo tackles. Moser was second on the team with eight tackles, with two coming for loss including a sack. Freshman Gavin Hinman led the Mounties with 10 total tackles and junior Matt Robert and sophomore Shaun Dishon each finished with seven tackles.
For the Cougars, quarterback Frank DeMaio controlled the game with 208 passing yards (14-of-25) with a touchdown and 47 rushing yards (six attempts) and two more scores. Running back Carl Watson averaged 4.1 (16 rushes, 66 yards) yards per carry on the afternoon, while finding the endzone three times. Zaheir Mitchell led all receivers with five receptions for a game-high 138 yards and a touchdown. Five different Cougars picked off passes, led by two from Steven Rose.Saturday’s contest concluded the 2021 sprint football regular season. Mansfield University will host the winners of the CSFL North against the winners of the South for the league championship, next Saturday, Nov. 13 at Karl Van Norman Field at noon.
A recap of the season, including records, honors and more will be released on gomounties.com in the ensuing weeks.