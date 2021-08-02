An induction that was delayed since April 24 of 2020, The Clarion University “Sports Hall of Fame” Committee announced today that seven new members will be “officially” inducted on Friday, September 3, 2021. The new inductees include Norbert A. Baschnagel (1975-82 Asst. MBB Coach; 1982-83 – 1989-90 W. Tennis Coach); Erik Burnett (1989-1992 Wrestling), Kaitlyn Johnson (2008-2011 Women’s Swimming); Malen Luke (1994-2005 Football Coach); Rollie Smith (2000-2003 Men’s Basketball); Stephanie Sutton (1998-2001 Women’s Diving) and Anthony “Tony” Vincent (1965-1967 Baseball).
Clarion University’s 32nd Annual Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies are scheduled for Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Gemmell Center Multi-Purpose Room, located at the corner of Payne Street and Wilson Avenue, beginning at 1:30pm. The event is open to the public.
A social is set for Noon at the Second Floor Rotunda at the Gemmell Center. Ticket orders are being handled by Shawna Bish at the Alumni Engagement Office, 100 Seifert Mooney Center at Clarion University. Tickets are $35 per person and are available online at www.clarion.edu/shof, or by contacting Ms. Bish at 814-393-2572. Checks should be made payable to Clarion “Sports Hall of Fame”. Ticket order forms and induction information are also available at www.clariongoldeneagles.com.
The inductees will also be honored at halftime of the 2021 Clarion Football season opener on Thursday, September 2 versus Lake Erie College. Kickoff for that game is set for 6pm.
“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Their contributions to the history and legacy of Golden Eagle athletics cannot be overstated, and I look forward to the chance to welcome them all back to campus on September 2 and September 3 to congratulate them in person,” said Clarion Athletic Director Dr. Wendy Snodgrass.
MALEN LUKE – FOOTBALL COACH – 1994-2005 Clarion University
Malen Luke was the talented Clarion University Head Football Coach for 12 seasons (1994-2005) producing some great players on the gridiron and very special teams. Arriving at Clarion from Defiance in 1994, Luke had a solid first season going 4-6 overall, setting the table for things to come.
In 1995 Clarion fans were buzzing when the Golden Eagles opened up with a 6-1 record and 3-0 mark in the West. Although losing their final three contests by close margins, the table was set for a great 1996 campaign. Luke led Clarion to the NCAA semifinals in 1996 blazing a trail never seen by Clarion football fans. The Eagles posted an 11-3 overall record (including wins over Cal 45-14, SRU 54-28 and IUP 49-15), were PSAC-West Champs with a 5-1 record, NCAA D-II East Region Champs and voted Lambert Cup Winners by the ECAC - signaling Clarion as the top team in the East.
The Eagles won two games in the NCAA Playoffs against Bloomsburg (42-29) at Memorial Stadium and at Ferris State (23-21) before losing in the final seconds of the NCAA D-II semifinals to Northern Colorado (19-18) at Memorial. Clarion set 10 team records in 1996 including records for wins (11), NCAA Playoffs, 77 td’s, points per game average (41.3) and many more. Injuries hit the Eagles hard in the next two seasons, but the Eagles bounced back in 2000 with a strong 7-4 overall record and a first place finish in the PSAC-West at 5-1.
Luke’s 2002 team was also 7-4 overall and 3-3 in the West. Luke was voted 1996 NCAA Division II Region 1 and PSAC-West “Coach of the Year” and again PSAC-West “Coach of the Year” in 2000. He coached some amazing athletes at Clarion including Hall of Fame inductees Chris Weibel, Steve Witte, Kim Niedbala, Alvin Slaughter and Reggie Wells Jr. Wells, an offensive guard, went on to a stellar NFL Career mostly with the Arizona Cardinals and including Super Bowl XLIII February 1, 2009 vs the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Defensive Coordinator at Northwood University (Michigan), Luke retired in the Spring of 2020 after 14 years with the Timberwolves.
He is currently at Washburn University coaching with his son Brock. A native of Wellsboro, Pa. and a 1972 graduate of Wellsboro High, he is a 1976 graduate of Westminster and earned his Masters at Edinboro in 1982. Malen and wife Hedy have a son Brock and a daughter Quinn. Brock is a 2005 graduate of Clarion University.
Also being named to the Half of Fame were:
NORBERT “Norb” BASCHNAGEL – 1975-82 Asst. MBB Coach/ 1982-83 – 1989-90 W. Tennis Coach
ERIK BURNETT – WRESTLING – 1992 Clarion University Grad – Geography
KAITLYN JOHNSON – WOMEN’S SWIMMING – 2011 Clarion University Grad – Communications
ROLLIE SMITH – MEN’S BASKETBALL – 2004 Clarion University Grad – Business (Management