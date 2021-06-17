Four area athletes were recognized as finalists in the Northern Tier League Student-Athlete of the Year award with Wellsboro’s Will Poirer being named the winner for his performance in soccer, tennis and in the classroom this season.
The award was made in 2007 to recognize those in the NTL who have not only performed and excelled in athletics, but also in the classroom and in the community.
Also making the list of finalists was Cowanesque Valley Indians Seth Neal who put together stellar seasons in both cross country and track and field to end his career and earned a total of eight varsity letters.
Neal had a grade-point average of 91.65 and plans to attend Mansfield University to continue his running career.
From Northern Tioga School District, Williamson’s Josh Hultz was also recognized as a finalist for the award.
Hultz competed in soccer and wrestler and was named the 2019 NTL First Team goalie. He also had a strong wrestling career where he racked up a career record of 48-37.
Hultz helps the seventh-highest GPA in his class with a 95.29.
Also making the finalist list was senior Colton Litzelman from NP-Liberty and the two-sport athlete held the second-highest GPA in his class with a 3.96.
Litzelman was one of the leaders on an NP-Liberty basketball team that went back-to-back for NTL Small School Titles and also made it to the District Finals.
He also was a two-year starter at quarterback for the NP-Mansfield Tigers football team where he racked up over 2,000 passing yards and 19 touchdowns.
The final local athlete to make the list was senior Alex Stein from North Penn-Mansfield.
Stein played both golf and basketball and finished with the second-highest GPA in his class.
Stein was the point guard for the Mansfield basketball team and was team captain for three seasons with the Tigers.
He also helped the Mansfield golf team to a team NTL title in the 2021 season.
Stein plans to attend Grinnell College to major in economics in the fall.