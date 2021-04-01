Fourth Annual Spring Forward for United Way

The Fourth Annual Spring Forward 5K is virtual this year and is currently underway until Sunday, April 4.
This 5K run/walk is a great way to get some miles in as the weather gets nicer.
Last year, we were able to have our race around the scenic Williamsport Country Club, but due to COVID-19, we were forced to go virtual.
The benefit is that now until April 4, you can register and run/walk your 3.1 miles anytime, anywhere. Raining today, do it tomorrow.
The cost is only $20 without a shirt or $30 with a shirt. And to make it even better, once you run, you can head over to New Trail Brewing Company and they will provide you with a complimentary beverage of choice as well as a sticker.
All you need to do is show them your registration at the counter.
Last year, we successfully raised over $13,000 and hope to raise even more funds this year with the help of our sponsors and our community members to continue fighting for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in Lycoming County.
Ongoing events, like the Spring Forward for United Way 5K, are helping the Lycoming County United Way support critical programs in Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga Counties making it possible for those in need to have access to services.
In addition to these events, your financial support, volunteerism and advocacy on behalf of the United Way are making a difference.
Questions regarding the Lycoming County United Way or the Spring Forward 5K can be directed to Ron Frick at 570-666-4382.
To give to the Lycoming County United Way, visit www.lcuw.org and click the orange “GIVE” button or text LIVE UNITED to 50155.
About Lycoming County United Way (LCUW)
Lycoming County United Way is a charitable non-profit organization that builds partnerships to solve community problems and raises funds for human service programs.