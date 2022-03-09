Gazette’s Female Athlete of the Week
Wellsboro Swimming
Isobel Anderegg
The Wellsboro Hornets swim team competed in the 2022 PIAA District 4 Swim Meet in Williamsport this past week and Wellsboro swimmer Isobel Anderegg put together an impressive performance for her team in the pool.
Anderegg competed in the 100 breaststroke and the individual medley and was strong in both appearances for her team as she claimed top 10 finishes in both events.
In the 100 breaststroke, Anderegg was able to claim a sixth-place finish with a time of 1:16:31 and put together her personal best performance and in her next event, Anderegg continued to impress as she put together another personal best seventh-place finish in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:30.91
For her performance in both events in the D4 Swim Meet and her setting two personal bests in the pool on the biggest stage of the season, Anderegg is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.