Male Athlete of the Week
NP-Mansfield Golf
Andrew Green
NP-Mansfield junior golfer Andrew Green started his 2021 season right where he left off in 2020 as he dominated the first week of Northern Tier League golf finishing second at Shepard Hills and second in Towanda to start the year.
Green shot an extremely impressive 83 in the season-opener at Shepard Hill and was only topped by Sayre’s Kanon VanDuzer, who shot a 79 on the day.
In his most recent outing in Towanda, Green once again had a strong outing as he finished with a score of 89, which was good for the second-best score.
He currently sits with the best average in the NTL with an 86 and his strong play to open the year has landed him as this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.