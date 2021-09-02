TOWANDA — The Northern Tier League held its second meet of the 2021 season here at the Towanda Country Club with Wyalusing taking home the win and Wellsboro finishing in second place in team scoring.
Also this past week, the NTL kicked off their golf season at Shepards Hill.
During the first meet, the Wellsboro team, who finished just five strokes out of the winning Wyalusing squad, were led by steady performances across the board and anchored by sophomore Hannalee Cleveland who shot a team-best 94 on the day.
Blake Hamblin added a 94 on the day while Andrew Merriman shot a 96 and Hayden Zuchowski shot a 97 as the Hornets had an area-best four players shoot sub-100 on the day.
Individually, the top area-performer was NP-Mansfield’s Andrew Green, who finished the day shooting an 83.
The CV team had their struggles in their first meet, with only one player shooting sub-100 as Jordan Vargeson turned in a stellar day with a 92 score for the sophomore. The second-best finisher for the Indians was Julian Francis, who shot a 107 on the day as CV finished in the second to last slot at Shepard Hills.
The NP-Mansfield team only had five golfers in attendance with Green leading the charge with an 83 and Adynn Wheeland shooting a 102 as Mansfield finished in the last place.
In Towanda, Green once again led area golfers, shooting an 89 which is was tied for second best on the day.
Wellsboro took home a second place team finish as they were led by impressive outings from sophomore Zuchowski who finished with a team-best 92 score.
Hamblin turned in a solid with a 97 scored and Cleveland added a 102 for the Hornets.
The Indians once again finished in second-to-last place on the day with Francis shooting a team-low 104 to lead the Indians.
Mansfield was even thinner on the roster in Towanda, with only three varsity golfers in attendance, as Green led the way with an 89 while Wheeland shot a 101 and Bryanna Johnson shot a 132 for the Tigers who finished in the last place as a team on the day.
Heading into the third week of competition, the Hornets sit tied with Athens and Wyalusing for second place in the NTL with a record of 8-3.
CV is currently in sixth place with a record of 209 and Mansfield is in the last place spot with a winless 0-11 mark.
Despite being in last place, Mansfield’s Green has the highest average in the NTL at 86.
The next NTL golf match will be on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. at Corey Creek Country Club located in Mansfield.