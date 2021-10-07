The District 4 Golf Meet was held on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Eagles Mere Country Club where the top golfers in the district faced off with NP-Mansfield golfer Andrew Green taking home fourth place overall, the best for any Northern Tier League golfer.
Green dominated the day, and used a 80-stroke first round to help him secure his position early. His 80 on day one was the fifth lowest score of the day.
On day two, Green continued to be consistent as he shot an 84, which was the fourth best score of the day, to secure himself as a top five finisher with a total score of 164 on the weekend.
Wellsboro was led by an extremely impressive performance from Hayden Zuchowski who found a way to crack the top 20 with a consistent performance where he shot 99 on both days for a final score of 198.
Both Blake Hamblin and Andrew Merriman did not finish on the day.