The only area golfer to attend the PIAA Class AA State Championship in York, Andrew Green was able to shoot a 79 overall during the contest on Saturday, Oct. 16, and tie for 15th during the tournament.
On the front nine, Green was incredible and didn’t shoot anything less than par as he hit par on five holes and had a birdie on hole nine as well. If it weren’t for two bogeys late, Green could have possibly cracked the top 10 as he finished just three strokes out.
Green ended on the back nine with the two bogeys but also had two pars and a birdie previously that helped him finish better than a Northern Tier League golfer in the competition.
Green has now put together two consecutive years of dominance and will be a player to watch as he enters his senior season in 2022 with a chance to take home a state medal.