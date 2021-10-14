The Northern Tier League golf league announced their 2021-2022 All-Stars on Wednesday, Oct. 6 where two area players made the first team and two area players made the cut for the second team.

On the first team, NP-Mansfield’s Andrew Green headlined the group and was one of the best golfers in the league despite being edged out for the the Most Valuable Player honors.

Wellsboro’s Blake Hamblin also made the First Team, and was pivotal in Wellsboro being able to claim a second place finish in the NTL this season.

On the second team, CV had one golfer make the list with Jordan Vargeson getting the nod for his team-leading performance this season.

Also on the second team was Hayden Zuchowski of Wellsboro, who was able to come on late in the year and aid Wellsboro in their second place finish this season.

The full list of All-Stars and award-winners are below:

Most Improved Player Award

Evan Cooper — Athens

Scott Taylor Memorial Sportsmanship Award

Kannon VanDuzer – Sayre

Rookie of the Year Award

Dylan Saxon — Athens

League MVP – Lowest scoring average

Kannon VanDuzer – Sayre ( He is part of the First Team NTL as MVP)

All-NTL First Team

Andrew Green – NP-Mansfield

Evan Cooper — Athens

Cameron Sullivan — Athens

Ryan Elliott — Towanda

Blake Hamblin — Wellsboro

All-NTL Second Team

Jordan Vargeson – Northern Tioga (CV)

Hayden Zuchowski — Wellsboro

Garrett Chapman – Towanda

Dylan Saxon — Athens

Brody Fuhrey — Wyalusing

Nick Salsman — Wyalusing

