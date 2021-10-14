The Northern Tier League golf league announced their 2021-2022 All-Stars on Wednesday, Oct. 6 where two area players made the first team and two area players made the cut for the second team.
On the first team, NP-Mansfield’s Andrew Green headlined the group and was one of the best golfers in the league despite being edged out for the the Most Valuable Player honors.
Wellsboro’s Blake Hamblin also made the First Team, and was pivotal in Wellsboro being able to claim a second place finish in the NTL this season.
On the second team, CV had one golfer make the list with Jordan Vargeson getting the nod for his team-leading performance this season.
Also on the second team was Hayden Zuchowski of Wellsboro, who was able to come on late in the year and aid Wellsboro in their second place finish this season.
The full list of All-Stars and award-winners are below:
Most Improved Player Award
Evan Cooper — Athens
Scott Taylor Memorial Sportsmanship Award
Kannon VanDuzer – Sayre
Rookie of the Year Award
Dylan Saxon — Athens
League MVP – Lowest scoring average
Kannon VanDuzer – Sayre ( He is part of the First Team NTL as MVP)
All-NTL First Team
Andrew Green – NP-Mansfield
Evan Cooper — Athens
Cameron Sullivan — Athens
Ryan Elliott — Towanda
Blake Hamblin — Wellsboro
All-NTL Second Team
Jordan Vargeson – Northern Tioga (CV)
Hayden Zuchowski — Wellsboro
Garrett Chapman – Towanda
Dylan Saxon — Athens
Brody Fuhrey — Wyalusing
Nick Salsman — Wyalusing