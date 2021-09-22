The Northern Tier League golf season entered its sixth week of competition on Monday, Sept. 20 at the Towanda Country Club with the Athens Wildcats taking first place with a score of 369 while Wellsboro led all area teams with a score of 386 and a third place finish.
Wellsboro had three players shoot sub-100 in the effort, with Blake Hamblin continued his impressive junior season with a team-best 91.
Hayden Zuchowski also had a strong outing with a 94 and Hanalee Cleveland added a 99 in the thid place finish.
In a most impressive day, sophomore Jordan Vargeson led all but two other golfers on the course shooting a 86 to lead the Cowanesque Valley team that only had four golfers in attendance as they took home sixth place.
NP-Mansfield, who finished in last, was paced by another standout day on the course from Andrew Green who turned in another top five performance, shooting an 88 for the Mansfield team.
Ayden Wheeland also was able to shoot under 100 on the day for Mansfield with a 96.
The Wellsboro team now slides down to the second place overall position in the league standings as it will come down to a final few matches to determine the league champion in a three-way race between Wellsboro, Athens and Sayre who are all separated in the loss column by less than three.
The next meet will be in Wellsboro at the Tyoga Country Club on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m.