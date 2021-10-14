The Northern Tier League finished their regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 6 as the last league-meet took place at the Tyoga Country Club in Wellsboro where the Athens Wildcats picked up the win and secured the title for the 2021-2022 season finishing with a record of 34-7.
Wellsboro was able to take home second place in the meet, and were led by Blake Hamblin and Hayden Zuchowski who shot a 94 and 98 respectively on their home course.
Hannalee Cleveland ended her day with an 109, Andrew Merriman with an 109, Silas Jackson shot an 118 and Connor Pierce ended his day shooting 140.
The finish propelled Wellsboro to a second place overall finish in the league standings and were the best area team during the season with a 32-9 record.
Finishing in fifth place was the Cowanesque Valley Indians, who shot a 427 as a team on the day and were led by another standout day on the links by Jordan Vargeson who finished the day as the only player on his team to shoot sub-100 with a 97.
Julian Francis shot a 104, Nick West shot an 100, Gavin Stage ended with a 126 and Kaden Cole also shot a 126 on the day.
With a fifth place finish, CV ended their season as the sixth place team overall with a record of 10-31.
The shorthanded NP-Mansfield team finished their day and season in last place with a record of 0-41 and final score at the Tyoga Country Club of 572, but boasted the best golfer of the day in Andrew Green who shot an eye-popping 79 on the day in Wellsboro.
The finish was two strokes better than anyone else on the day and helped him to the best average for any golfer during the NTL season.
The only other golfer in attendance for Mansfield was Bryanna Johnson, who finished with a score of 133.