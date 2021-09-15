The Northern Tier League golf season entered the fourth week of competition in the 2021-2022 season and the Wellsboro Hornets were able to take home a second-place finish at the Cowanesque Valley Indians home course at River Valley falling with a team score of 375, ten strokes behind the winner, Sayre.
Taking home fifth place was the CV Indians who finished the day with a team score of 427 while the short-handed North Penn-Mansfield team took home the last place spot with a score of 431.
Wellsboro was led by another steady performance across the board, with all but two starters shooting in the ’90s or below on the day.
Hanalee Cleveland had a spectacular outing for the Hornets shooting a team-best 89 on the day.
Andrew Merriman turned in a solid day with a 94 while Blake Hamblin shot a 95 and Hayden Zuchowski shot a 97 on the afternoon.
Silas Jackson shot a 113 while Connor Pierce added a 126 to round out the Hornets golfers on the day.
Wellsboro now sits in first place in the Northern Tier League as they have an overall record of 14-3 so far.
The Indians had a tough day, with only one player shooting below 100 on their home course.
Jordan Vargeson continues to impress during the year and shot a 94 to lead his team.
Nick West added a 108 and Julian Francis shot a 110 for the Indians in their fifth-place finish.
For Mansfield, despite not having a full team, Andrew Green once again was solid as he led his team shooting an 87, which was good for the second-best score of the day.
Also with a solid day was Adyn Wheeland who shot a 97 and was one of only two golfers for Mansfield to do so.
In the standings for the Indians and Mansfield, both sit at the bottom with Mansfield in the last place with an 0-17 record and CV with a 4-13 record.
All of the golf teams are back in action on Tuesday, Sept. 20 as they travel to the Towanda Country Club for a 1:30 p.m. tee time.